Liverpool are reportedly pressing ahead with some potentially exciting January transfer business, with the Reds set to move for an "excellent" player in the coming days.

Liverpool's defensive issues

Jurgen Klopp has built arguably the strongest squad he has ever had during his time at Anfield, with so much depth across most positions. It has ensured that there is always quality to come off the substitutes' bench in games, playing a key role in the Merseysiders so often leaving it late to win matches this season.

One area of the pitch that is suddenly looking a little lighter is centre-back, however, due to the ACL injury suffered by Joel Matip in the 4-3 victory at home to Fulham earlier this month. The 32-year-old won't play again this season - he could have featured for the Reds for the last time unless he signs a new deal next summer - and it leaves Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate under big pressure to stay fit.

Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are options, too, but Klopp may not want either starting regularly in the Premier League, in terms of his side going all the right in an exciting title race. There is a chance that Liverpool could look to seal the signing of a new central defender during the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace and England ace Marc Guehi one player who has been linked with a move to Anfield recently. He isn't the only rumoured target, however, and a key claim has emerged regarding another individual.

According to a new transfer update from Record [via Paisley Gates], Liverpool will push to sign Goncalo Inacio in the coming days, with the Reds sending a scout to watch him in Europa League action for Sporting CP against Sturm Graz.

In that game, the Portuguese defender actually scored twice, and Liverpool's interest is now "certainly" expected to go up a gear next week. Newcastle United are also believed to be interested in securing a move for the centre-back, whose release clause of €60m (£51.6m) can be triggered.

Inacio has been mentioned as a possible target for big English clubs for some time now, so the Reds signing him could be a massive coup, given his reputation as a player.

Inacio is already an undisputed key player for Sporting, making 143 appearances despite still only being 22, and his long-term potential means that he could end up growing into one of the best players in Europe in his position. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as an "excellent central defender", and in truth, £50m+ could feel like a steal, considering some of the money being spent in the modern game.

Whether Liverpool wait until the summer to make a move for the Sporting ace remains to be seen, and while it is admirable for Klopp to potentially want to show faith in his current players between now and the end of the season, there may be real risk involved there, with an injury to Van Dijk something that would be disastrous, especially with nobody brought in.