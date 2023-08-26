Highlights Liverpool's midfield rebuild has hit setbacks, with Crystal Palace placing a huge price tag on Cheick Doucoure.

Wataru Endo is not enough to fill the void at the base of the Reds' midfield.

FSG are now considering returning to a familiar target.

In an ideal world, Jurgen Klopp would have completed his midfield rebuild at Liverpool by the time that the third weekend of the Premier League season rolls around. We are not in that world, however, with the German still seeking another reinforcement after a turbulent summer of business.

Things seemed to be going to plan when they welcomed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho soon set plans off-course, before the Reds' failure to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia summed things up.

Now, the Premier League giants have reportedly turned their attention towards an alternative to £70m Cheick Doucoure.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

After finally welcoming a defensive midfielder in the form of Wataru Endo, Liverpool reportedly shifted their focus towards Crystal Palace's Doucoure, who the Eagles value at a reported £70m.

Upon discovering the midfielder's price-tag, however, the Reds have deemed Doucoure too expensive, and have therefore, quickly turned their attention elswhere once more.

With just under a week to go until the summer transfer window slams shut, though, Liverpool must move fast if they are to complete their rebuild in the middle of the park. Those at Anfield have, at the very least, now found an instant alternative for Doucoure.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool could turn their focus back to Bayern Munich's £30m-rated midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, with the Bavarians now reportedly more willing to sell the Dutchman this summer.

The Merseyside club may have to act fast if they are to secure the former Ajax man's signature, however, with Manchester United also long-term admirers of Gravenberch. Erik ten Hag, of course, worked with the player when at Ajax.

Should Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Liverpool's need for another midfielder is no secret, and welcoming a 21-year-old Bayern Munich man, who could cost as little as £30m would represent a solid piece of business for the Reds.

Whilst things haven't worked out at the Bundesliga champions - making just three starts in the league last season - Gravenberch has shown enough potential to push on elsewhere and succeed.

At his best, the Dutchman has earned plenty of praise, including from former Ajax youth coach Brian Tevreden, who told Goal: “Physically, I see Frank in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong. But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch.

“He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan.”

Meanwhile, former Ajax forward Wim Kieft once had nothing but praise to say, writing in De Telegraaf, via Liverpool Echo: "He is the greatest talent in the Netherlands.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

"Only 18-years-old, but the prototype of a complete player. You see him grow every week.

“If someone like this makes his debut at the highest level, the big question is whether he can keep up with the faster pace. Gravenberch picks up on that very quickly. Also in the Champions League. When you see how, despite his height and physically, he easily turns away in the crowds and accelerates, you don’t see that much.”

Gravenberch may well be Liverpool's ideal solution to their midfield problem.