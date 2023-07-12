As the chaos at Chelsea unfolded last season, culminating in a bottom-half finish in the Premier League, Levi Colwill was enjoying life on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, helping Roberto de Zerbi's side to an incredible Europa League finish, placing above the defender's parent club in the process.

Now back at Stamford Bridge, Colwill has attracted plenty of interest, with Brighton attempting, and quickly failing, to turn their loan move permanent as they saw a £30m bid rejected at the start of the summer, and Liverpool showing plenty of signs that they'd like to welcome the England U21 international to Anfield this summer.

For instance, England U21 teammate Harvey Elliott has been quick to tease the transfer target, commenting on his recent Instagram post to say that they should talk, before deleting the comment.

In truth whenever Colwill's future is brought up, he has quickly shut it down, with the latest moment coming on his friend's Instagram Live.

Levi Colwill shuts down talks over future

Appearing on the live stream – which was later circulated on Twitter – Colwill's friend said: "Levi to Liverpool."

The Chelsea man then bluntly responded with: "No football talk, man."

So, it seems as though he is keen to keep his guard up for the time being, with it being anyone's guess which team he'll be playing for come the end of the transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's current position is that Colwill is not for sale this summer, and are looking to tie the defender down to a new contract.

Speaking about the reported Liverpool target, new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino recently said: "I need to get a feel for him, I need to hear what he has in his mind, what he expects. Then, of course, it’s gonna be time for him to listen to what I expect from him."

The new boss added: “He’s a Chelsea player and in the last few months at Brighton he was playing really well. He is one of our players and I need to talk with him when he arrives next week”.

According to Football London, Liverpool remain interested in Colwill, with plenty of twists and turns to potentially come in the current window.

What is Levi Colwill's current market value?

After Brighton reportedly had their £40m bid rejected earlier in the window, it's clear that Chelsea would be expecting a large fee for their defender if they were to sanction a deal this summer.

As per Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old is currently worth €30m (£17.05m), meaning that clubs would technically be overpaying this summer. That said, a young defender with the potential that Colwill has can be priceless in today's market.

As of right now, Colwill's current contract expires in the summer of 2025. And, whilst that gives him a couple of years at Chelsea, the Blues will be keen to avoid losing him for free when he's just 22 years old, and likely to improve as he continues on his upward trajectory – having just won the U21 Euros with England.

The last thing they'll want is another top-six side in the Premier League getting hold of the centre-back. They've already strengthened, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City this summer with the departures of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic. Now, they'll surely need to avoid losing Colwill too.