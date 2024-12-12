As Arne Slot's side continue to dominate in both the Champions League and Premier League, Liverpool have reportedly identified a shock target to potentially replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds were far from at their best in midweek but showed the rest of European football the sign of champions by finding a way past a stubborn Girona side nonetheless, courtesy of Mohamed Salah's penalty. Maintaining their Champions League top spot and advancing into the knockout stage as a result - becoming the first team to do so in the new format - the Reds will now turn their attention towards Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.

Away from the pitch, meanwhile, things are also looking up. Recent reports have indicated that both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are nearing breakthroughs in their respective contract negotiations, which could finally see them put pen to paper on fresh deals to avoid a summer departure.

Whilst Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new deal, however - as per The Athletic's David Ornstein - it remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn down the interest of European giants Real Madrid and the Reds are seemingly planning for the worst.

According to Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, Liverpool have now identified Malo Gusto as a shock target to replace Alexander-Arnold should their academy graduate decide to leave at the end of the season.

Gusto has enjoyed quite the rise at Chelsea to end the Blues' concerns over finding a replacement for the injury-prone Reece James. It speaks volumes that, even when the Chelsea captain is fit and starting these days, it is not Gusto who steps out of Enzo Maresca's side.

Perhaps exacting revenge for Fernando Torres all those years ago though, Liverpool could decide to make their move for the impressive defender in 2025.

Whilst it's incredibly unlikely that Chelsea would even consider showing Gusto the door to complete a move to Anfield at the end of the season, it must be said that he would be a fairly seamless replacement for Alexander-Arnold - and that's some doing. The right-back has already replaced James and has undoubtedly shown that he is more than talented enough to now replace the Premier League's best if the offer came his way.

Premier League stats 2024/25 (via FBref) Malo Gusto Trent Alexander-Arnold Progressive Passes 52 58 Assists 1 3 Interceptions 11 9 Ball Recoveries 42 47

Performing close to the level of one of Europe's best, it's no surprise that Gusto recently earned the praise of Chelsea boss Maresca, who told reporters as relayed by Fabrizio Romano: “Fantastic player. I’m very happy with Malo. He's giving us many things. He's helping the process in the way we want to play a lot. He's doing very, very well. For the age he has, he is top."

In what would be one of the most shocking moves in 2025, Liverpool could yet welcome the ultimate Alexander-Arnold replacement when the summer arrives.