Liverpool were given a harsh reality check last season as they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in a full season under Jurgen Klopp. It forced the Reds into action, as they realised the extent of the rebuild needed in midfield, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Alexis Mac Allister all arriving in the place of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and others.

Klopp's new-look side have lost just once in the Premier League so far this season, and look increasingly close to their best once again. That said, they could still add reinforcements during the January transfer window, which could even include a surprising move for a rival player.

Liverpool transfer news

Compared to last season, Klopp's Liverpool side looks younger, more energised, and far more ready to compete for some of the best honours that English football has to offer. Whilst it is still early days in the second chapter of the former Borussia Dortmund manager's historic tenure at Anfield, things certainly look on course for inevitable success once again.

The January transfer window gives the Reds the chance to strengthen even further, with the latest Conor Gallagher transfer news suggesting that he could be among those arrivals. According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, Liverpool are now interested in the Blues midfielder, who has captained them in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell at times this season.

If they want to secure the England international's signature, they will reportedly have to fight off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, however, in what could be a battle to keep an eye on away from the pitch. Chelsea, of course, would also have to be content with allowing their academy graduate to leave next year, which will likely be the deciding factor, no matter who leads the race.

Conor Gallagher's stats

Gallagher has been one of few standouts in a struggling Chelsea side this season. The England international has worked his way into Mauricio Pochettino's plans, and has done well to keep hold of his place ever since. Gallagher's stats, when compared to some of Liverpool's current midfield options, make him stand out even more, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Interceptions Tackles Won Conor Gallagher 15 47 16 15 Alexis Mac Allister 14 44 13 13 Curtis Jones 2 19 2 4

At his best, Gallagher has earned plenty of praise, too, including from former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, who said, via TeamTalk: "It is difficult to find in the squad a player with Conor’s type of energy. We have different profiles and players who can score goals and create chances maybe more than Conor can do.

“Of course his profile is different, but we have players who are capable of bringing something different to the team. Conor has been like he is starting the game. He has been working well, working hard. We gave him a couple of days (off) in the week, but he is preparing himself like he is going to play and that is what makes him really special.”