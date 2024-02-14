Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch an attacking "mastermind" in action under the tutelage of none other than rumoured new manager Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been linked with several summer signings in recent days, as they look to freshen up their squad at the end of the season, with a new manager set to be arriving at Anfield.

One exciting rumour that has emerged surrounds Barcelona's 16-year-old sensational Lamine Yamal, who Liverpool are believed to be in pole position to sign in a massive £85m deal this summer. He already has five goals and assists apiece for the La Liga giants.

Leroy Sane is also a player who could be available come the end of the current campaign, with no agreement in place with Bayern Munich over a new deal and the Reds' interest potentially turning his head.

Lloyd Kelly and Antonee Robinson, of Bournemouth and Fulham respectively, are two defenders who have been backed to join Liverpool, too, with the former available on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Alonso pupil

According to a fresh update from HITC, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Florian Wirtz in action last weekend, as his Bayer Leverkusen side picked up a huge 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

"HITC Football understands that, as Leverkusen stormed five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with a thumping 3-0 win over the reigning champions, Xabi Alonso is not the only Bay Arena favourite with admirers on the red side of Stanley Park.

"HITC has been informed that scouts working on behalf of Liverpool were also in the stands to keep tabs on a number of players. Florian Wirtz, arguably the most exciting young attacking midfielder in Europe, is liked by Liverpool. As is Piero Hincapie. The talented, left-sided centre-half was a target last summer, as confirmed by his agent."

Wirtz is a player of unbelievable potential, so the idea of Liverpool snapping him up is mouthwatering, especially as he is currently playing under Alonso, who is the front-runner to be Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield. The Spaniard has even compared his player to Lionel Messi, which says so much about his ability:

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."

At just 20, Wirtz has been one of Leverkusen's star players this season, helping them top the Bundesliga table by five points. He has scored five goals and registered eight assists in the competition, not to mention getting two and four in the Europa League respectively.

Liverpool will have money to spend this summer, with the report mentioning the funds not used on Moises Caicedo last year, and the German ace could be a sensational addition, having been hailed as a "mastermind" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.