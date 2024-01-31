All was going smoothly for Liverpool this season up until last week. The Reds are top of the Premier League, through to the Carabao Cup final, through in the FA Cup and through in the Europa League. That joy was turned to panic when Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current campaign though, and FSG must now begin planning for a new man at the helm - and a squad in his image.

Related Liverpool eyeing a true "genius" manager to replace Jurgen Klopp FSG have their work cut out in identifying a successor to lead 'Liverpool 2.0'

Indeed, Liverpool's hunt for reinforcements doesn't come to an end with Klopp's announcement, as they look to hand their next manager every chance of carrying the torch that the German set alight.

Liverpool transfer news

Klopp has at least set Liverpool up well - he won't be leaving a squad in disarray. Instead, he will leave having built Liverpool 2.0, with a transformed midfield and frontline raring to go. He could yet be leaving Merseyside as a Premier League champion once again too, given that the Reds currently sit top of the tree in England's top flight. Securing the silverware would certainly go a long way in attracting players, including one particular Arsenal target.

According to Goal in Brazil, Liverpool have enquired about signing Ederson from Atalanta in what would be a summer move - a welcome present for the new boss. They would have to beat the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to the midfielder's signature though in a tightly-contested race for his signature in the coming months.

Liverpool, of course, spent the entirety of last summer strengthening their options in the middle of the park following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner. Having welcomed Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai, however, those at Anfield haven't looked back since. Now, they could get the final piece to the puzzle in the form of Ederson.

"Energetic" Ederson can unlock Mac Allister

As impressively as Mac Allister has settled into his role at the base of Liverpool's midfield, it is not his natural position. The Argentine operates best when in a slightly more advanced role like the one he played with great success at Brighton & Hove Albion. The arrival of Ederson would instantly allow Liverpool to make what could be a crucial change to unlock Mac Allister's full potential, rather than limiting him to a deeper role. As highlighted by Bence Boscak, Ederson certainly has the defensive traits to play the role instead:

Ederson's stats also prove that he'd better suit the deeper position when compared with Mac Allister so far this season, carrying the defensive traits that the Argentine perhaps doesn't.

Stat (2023-24 domestic leagues) Ederson Alexis Mac Allister Tackles Won 36 21 Blocks 27 31 Interceptions 28 20 Clearances 16 9 Aerial Duels Won 61.5% 48%

With that said, when the summer transfer window arrives, Ederson may well be one to keep an eye on, as Liverpool look to continue their success after Klopp's exit.