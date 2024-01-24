Highlights Liverpool's injury list is starting to grow, highlighting the need for squad depth.

Liverpool have made an approach about signing Federico Redondo, a talented Argentinos Juniors midfielder.

Redondo could be a valuable addition to Liverpool's squad and has already received praise from none other than current Reds star Alexis Mac Allister.

With injuries piling up once more and Liverpool still missing Wataru Endo due to the Asian Cup, the Reds have reportedly turned their attention to landing yet another midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool's midfield overhaul continues

Top of the Premier League and one leg in the Carabao Cup final, it's fair to say that Liverpool, unlike during the summer, aren't in desperate need of reinforcements during the January transfer window. That said, the injuries are gradually beginning to pile up to hand the Reds a warning sign of what could happen if their squad isn't filled to the brim with talent. Here's how Liverpool's injury list currently looks...

Player Likely Return Date Joel Matip 1/09/2024 Stefan Bajcetic 24/02/2024 Thiago Alcantara 24/02/2024 Mohamed Salah 11/02/2024 Konstantinos Tsimikas 10/02/2024 Dominik Szoboszlai 28/01/2024 Trent Alexander-Arnold 28/01/2024

It's an injury list that those at Anfield will want to avoid a repeat of in the second half of the season and an issue that could be solved through the transfer market, especially if they land one potential reinforcement. According to reports in Europe, via Anfield Index, Liverpool have made contact to sign defensive midfielder Federico Redondo, who could be available for as little as €8m (£7m).

Alexis Mac Allister has apparently spoken highly about the Argentinos Juniors midfielder, which is a positive sign, and given that Redondo is just 21-years-old, the Reds could land a real talent for the future. With seven days left in the transfer window, those at Anfield will have to act quickly if they are to seal a deal this month, however.

"Brilliant" Redondo is a star for the future

Whilst Liverpool did well to welcome Dominik Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo and Ryan Gravenberch during the summer transfer window, the Reds must now build on their window to complete their rebuild - and Redondo could be a vital part of that. The Reds already have quite the South American contingent, with Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mac Allister all sharing a dressing room, meaning that Redondo could slot straight in.

With football in his blood, the Argentine is born to reach the top and Liverpool could offer him a hand up to the path that follows in his father's footsteps. For just £7m, as Redondo's stats show, those at Anfield could also get themselves a bargain. As time ticks by in the transfer window, the Liverpool target may well be one to keep an eye on.

Federico Redondo's stats per 90 Percentile vs other midfielders 86.6% pass completion 85% 7.07 progressive passes 88% 1.65 progressive carries 74% 1.36 successful take-ons 86%

The midfielder is certainly highly rated by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig too, given that he previously posted on X: "The son of an absolute legend, a 19-year-old academy graduate, and another brilliant young Argentinian midfield controller - Federico Redondo!"