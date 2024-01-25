After focusing on rebuilding their midfield during the summer transfer window, Liverpool have now reportedly turned towards strengthening their defence with another Bundesliga recruit.

Liverpool transfer news

Yet to take their first steps in the January transfer window, Liverpool are unsurprisingly keeping their cool given their status as Premier League leaders. But with Joe Gomez currently covering as many as three positions amid a growing injury list, Jurgen Klopp's side are walking a fine line that is prone to snapping more than ever under the pressure of a title race. And that has reportedly seen them make their first move to welcome a fresh face at the heart of their backline.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have seen their enquiry for Piero Hincapie rejected by Bayer Leverkusen, who have a title race of their own to contend with in the Bundesliga. The defender was linked with the Reds last summer, but a move failed to come into fruition. Identified as a top target, however, the Merseyside club reportedly remain interested in making a fresh attempt to sign Hincapie during the summer transfer window, with their January attempts seemingly failing.

It comes as little surprise that those at Anfied are eyeing another defender. Joel Matip, currently out for the season with an ACL injury, is set to be out of contract this summer, which will leave Klopp with four recognised centre-backs - one of which will be Gomez, who operates more as a full-back these days.

That said, if Liverpool can secure the signature of 22-year-old Hincapie, who ranks in the 90th percentile or better (vs other centre-backs in top five leagues) for passes, progressive carries, non-penalty xG and progressive passes received, they could have the perfect long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

"Talented" Hincapie would be the perfect Matip replacement

As Matip's Liverpool career draws to a close, welcoming Hincapie would represent the Reds' ability to plan ahead at its best. The Leverkusen defender, whilst only making five starts under Alonso this season, has shown what he's capable of when handed the opportunity to perform. Hincapie's stats compared to Matip show just impressive the 22-year-old is.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Dispossessed Piero Hincapie 1.89 5.66 0.57 1.13 0 Joel Matip 0.92 3.91 0.69 1.03 4

Hincapie is certainly a highly-rated player by those at Leverkusen too, with Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes previously saying via the official Bundesliga website: "Piero’s signing 18 months ago was an investment in the future, back then he was a talented central defender with really big potential.

"He became a key performer for our Werkself a long time ago, he has shown his international quality in the Bundesliga, in the Champions League and recently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Piero is one of the key elements in the team who we can count on to help us achieve ambitious targets in the next few years."

In the remaining days of the winter window, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool follow up on Leverkusen's rejection or, indeed, wait until the summer to pursue Hincapie once again.