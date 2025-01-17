Liverpool have made contact with an "unbelievable" Bayern Munich player over a stunning move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool transfer news

Left-back looks like a key area of the pitch for the Reds to focus on this summer, with Andy Robertson suffering a disappointing season. At 30, the Scot looks past his best, following seven-and-a-half years of intense football at Anfield, while Kostas Tsimikas only feels like a good squad option.

Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Premier League leaders believed to be leading the race to snap him up at the end of the current campaign. The 21-year-old would represent an exciting long term addition, coming straight in as a key player at the same time.

Meanwhile, Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has been mentioned as an option for the Reds, should Arne Slot demand further quality in the middle of the park in the summer. He has averaged 3.1 tackles per game across 20 Premier League appearances this season.

Speaking of midfielders, Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni also continues to be linked with Liverpool, being seen as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi, who looks increasingly likely to complete a move to Arsenal. The Reds wanted him back in 2022, but he chose to move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Monaco instead.

According to The Boot Room, Liverpool have made contact with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies about a switch to Anfield at the end of the season, when he will become a free agent despite his €50m (£42m) transfer value.

Arsenal are in the same position as the Reds, but the Canadian is believed to favour a move to Real Madrid instead, telling them both he plans to move to the Spanish capital when his Bayern contract expires.

Davies is arguably the most exciting possible option to replace Robertson as Liverpool's first choice left-back this summer, considering he is widely seen as the best player in Europe in his position.

The 24-year-old is a four-time winner of Canada's Footballer of the Year award, with his electric pace making him such a devastating player to watch. Joshua Kimmich has hailed his £182,0000-a-week Bayern teammate as "unbelievable", while Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on him.

"He is the Usain Bolt of football. His trajectory has been phenomenal. He is now comfortably one of the best left backs in the game. What I love is his desire at both ends of the field. He utilises his pace to devastating effect."

Sadly, it does look as though Davies has made his mind up when it comes to his future, with the lure of Madrid difficult to turn down for so many players.

Should the Bayern superstar be off the table for Liverpool, Kerkez should be considered a fantastic alternative, having registered three assists in the Premier League this season, also averaging 2.5 clearances per match, showing that he can excel both in and out of possession.