After a quiet January transfer window, Liverpool can now focus on handing Jurgen Klopp the Anfield swansong that he deserves, as they sit top of the Premier League and in the hunt for a historic quadruple this season. When the German leaves, many problems could yet arise, however, including some unexpected exits.

Liverpool transfer news

Just over a week after Klopp's emotional announcement Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk has already been forced to clarify his comments when asked if he sees himself as part of the post-Klopp era, to which he said via Metro: "That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know."

Easing the nerves of those around Anfield, the Dutchman quickly assured his commitment to the club:

With that said, it's set to be a long few months full of speculation over the future of certain Liverpool stars, as we find out just who will be at the heart of a new era on Merseyside. There are no guarantees with any player, either, and that even includes academy graduates this summer.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Liverpool could yet face a battle to keep Curtis Jones after he has attracted the interest of fellow Premier League sides. Mokbel said: "Curtis Jones heading into the summer. Again, another really very good player, but his performances are catching the attention of a number of clubs, I'm told.

"He's at Liverpool, you know, and he's at his hometown club. I don't know his contractual situation off the top of my head, but he's attracting interest from a number of clubs and from English clubs, some clubs in the south.

"But again, you know, he is a player who will probably be central to Liverpool's future when Jürgen Klopp goes. But I think if there's any sense that he is available or obtainable, I think there'll be some clubs who would take advantage of that situation."

"Special" Jones finally has Liverpool role

For some time, it was easy to question whether Jones had a role to play in Liverpool's present or, indeed, their future. Fast-forward to the current day, however, and it could be argued that he's been one of the Reds' most important players in a season that could end with a Premier League title. Jones' stats suggest as much, too.

Curtis Jones stats (as per FBref) Percentile vs positional peers in similar leagues Progressive carries per 90 (2.78) 93rd percentile Successful take-ons per 90 (1.36) 86th percentile Tackles per 90 (2.63) 83rd percentile Non-penalty goals per 90 (0.19) 90th percentile Blocks per 90 (1.56) 81st percentile

It's no surprise that Klopp has been so full of praise for the midfielder, saying via 90min after Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle United earlier this year: "Special game. Special game from Curtis, to be honest: his high-press, his counter-press.

"We all know how good a player Curtis is, he is technically incredibly skilled, but he finds more and more direction in his dribbling, he gets better out of situations and his pressing and counter-pressing is meanwhile...he sets the level actually, how it should look. Really happy with that. He keeps every player in the game."