Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are closing in on a "historical" piece of transfer business this summer in hijacking a hugely in demand academy talent.

Liverpool transfer news

It is no surprise to see the Reds being linked with new additions on a daily basis, as Arne Slot looks to hit the ground running as manager, bringing in the right players who can suit his system down to the ground.

Versatile Wolves hero Rayan Ait-Nouri appears to be a strong target for Liverpool in the current transfer window, with the Algerian capable of thriving at left-back, on the left wing and even in more of a central midfield role at times. He could link up with Anthony Gordon down the left flank, should the boyhood Reds supporter complete a move from Newcastle United.

Nico Williams is enjoying a standout Euro 2024 tournament with Spain, proving to be a key starter for his country, scoring and assisting en route to them reaching the semi-finals in Germany. He has also been linked with a move to Merseyside, as Slot looks to potentially add more firepower in wide attacking areas.

There are also a number of current squad players who could depart Liverpool before the start of next season, however, and Nat Phillips is one of them. A bid has been rejected for his services from Trabzonspor, though, with Michael Edwards wanting £8m instead of the rumoured £4m that has been tabled.

Liverpool close in on "historical" signing

According to Romano on X, Liverpool are close to signing 15-year-old Chelsea starlet Rio Ngumoha, in what is considered a "historical" piece of business given it will break the Reds £50,000 per year cap on academy wages.

"Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy. LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club. Deal set to be completed soon."

While Ngumoha clearly isn't a household name across the country, given his tender years, it is hard to shake the feeling that this could be a huge piece of business by Liverpool, such is his ceiling as a player.

At just 15, the attacking ace has already played for Chelsea's Under-21s, which is remarkable and shows that he has developed at an incredible speed, and the fact that the Blues are reportedly fuming about losing him also speaks volumes.

On X, journalist Maxi Angelo has outlined the significance of the deal and work that Edwards, Alex Inglethorpe and others have done, saying: "Liverpool steals Chelsea’s biggest talent, a 15 y/o who’s already trained with the first team. One of the biggest talents in the UK. Inglethorpe and academy staff’s work the past few years is terrific. Increased quality level, attracted top talent, got more players to first team."

Acquiring the brightest homegrown talent is something that Liverpool should always be looking to do, as was the case with Harvey Elliott, for example, and the hope is that Ngumoha develops into something very special over time.