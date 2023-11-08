Liverpool received a timely reminder in last weekend's draw at Luton Town of just how much progress is left in order to turn them into serious title contenders once more. For the majority of the campaign, the verdict around the Reds' rebuild has been fairly positive and rightly so. The midfield three of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have been a major upgrade on the departed trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

That's not to say that Jurgen Klopp can't improve his options in the middle of the park even further, however, with one major position needed. According to reports, the Anfield club are eyeing a move for a new name in the defensive midfielder hunt in the coming months.

Liverpool transfer news

After spending so much on their midfield overhaul in the summer, Liverpool should be on course for a return to the Premier League's top four this season. But the Reds will want more than just Champions League qualification. They will want to be the side going stride for stride with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side; they will want to be one of the top sides in Europe once again, and that should see them return to the transfer market.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Morten Frendrup. Those in Merseyside have been watching the 22-year-old Genoa defensive midfielder ahead of a potential move. A formal offer is yet to be presented, but with Frendrup's contract coming to an end in 2026, Genoa don't expect to keep their midfielder in the long-term.

Of course, it comes as little surprise to see Liverpool linked with a defensive midfielder. The Reds have so far shoehorned Mac Allister into the position, resulting in a difficult start to the Argentine's Anfield career. If they can sign an out-and-out defensive midfielder, then the former Brighton & Hove Albion man could push ahead into his actual role and make an impact on Klopp's side.

"Destroyer" Frendrup would solve Liverpool problem

Liverpool's new-look midfield looks incredibly close to perfection. Szoboszlai's athleticism has almost been a shock for those at Anfield compared to last season's ageing trio. Meanwhile, Gravenberch has been a breath of fresh air and Mac Allister, when given the chance to show glimpses of his talent, has proven exactly why the Reds made their move.

If they welcomed Frendrup, Liverpool would get more than just glimpses out of Mac Allister, though. The World Cup winner would be able to play in his natural role, where he was involved in 15 goals for Brighton in all competitions last season. Described as a "midfield destroyer" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Frendrup would provide Klopp with the Fabinho replacement he so desperately needs.

Frendrup's stats have been incredibly impressive this season, and prove exactly why he'd make a better defensive midfield option than Mac Allister.

Player Tackles Won Interceptions Clearances Morten Frendrup 25 17 12 Alexis Mac Allister 15 14 7

With that said, the Genoa midfielder is someone that Liverpool would be wise in pursuing when the January transfer window swings open.