Even after they defied the odds to come from behind to defeat Newcastle United 2-1 late on, Liverpool's need for more reinforcements is no secret.

The Reds have been attempting to rebuild their midfield all summer, with failed pursuits of both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo summing up a difficult transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has, at the very least, welcomed Watru Endo to give himself a defensive midfield option. And, now, as the transfer window comes to a close, the Reds have reportedly held internal discussions about signing an option closer to home.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Liverpool's transfer window initially got off to an excellent start as they welcomed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to begin their midfield rebuild.

The departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia saw any plan swiftly tossed into the bin, however, and the Reds have been left scrambling for options ever since.

The Premier League giants, of course, reportedly agreed a fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for Caicedo, before the midfielder, himself, rejected a move to Anfield in favour of Chelsea in a moment to forget for those in Merseyside.

That rejection led them to Endo, and may well lead them to Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have held internal discussions about signing the Brazilian.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "Yeah, Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I'm not aware of any movement at this point."

So, as things stand, with the transfer window coming to a close in a matter of days, Luiz is a name discussed at Anfield, and discussed only.

It will be interesting to see whether they take those discussions to Villa Park, however.

Should Liverpool sign Douglas Luiz?

Welcoming a Premier League proven option in the form of Luiz wouldn't exactly be bad business from a Liverpool perspective.

Statistically speaking, the Brazilian is more than capable of slotting straight into Klopp's side at Anfield, too.

Compared to former Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho last season, according to FBref, Luiz made more progressive carries, was involved in more goals, won more tackles, and made more interceptions than his fellow Brazilian. Any way you look at it, the Villa man looks like he could be an ideal replacement for Fabinho.

He's earned plenty of praise during his time in the Midlands, too, including from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who said, via Birmingham Live: "He's a guy who plays all of the minutes.

"He's an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who's clever with the ball, so physically strong. He's a lovely, lovely guy.

"Unfortunately when he came a work permit meant he could not play but I'm happy he's developed really, really well.

"Today, when he was involved in the game, defensively, offensively, he was good."

With that said, whilst Liverpool's discussions have so far been internal regarding Luiz, he certainly has the quality to held guide the Reds back into the Premier League's top four this season.

For now, however, he remains an Aston Villa player.