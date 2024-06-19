As the Arne Slot era begins on Merseyside, Liverpool are looking to back their new manager and build him the squad that could help them lift the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool prepare for the Slot era at Anfield

The latest transfer news out of Merseyside suggests that FSG are set to give their new manager significant backing in the transfer market this summer.

The Reds are eyeing up improvements all over the pitch with Liverpool currently linked with moves for young talents Kenan Yildiz and Leny Yoro. The former is a Turkish teenager who has excelled with Juventus and could now be making a £25 million move to Merseyside. Yoro has also earned plaudits overseas with his exploits with LOSC Lille last season, earning him a £50 million price tag.

Slot's side are also looking at more established players with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi reportedly on the radar of the Merseyside outfit. Joining Guehi on Liverpool's shopping list is Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio, who has a £51 million release clause that the Reds may look to exercise this summer.

With a central defender clearly high on Liverpool's list of priorities, it appears that the Reds are now looking towards a highly rated defender that Slot knows very well.

Reds keen on move for Feyenoord defender

As first reported by HITC, the Spanish press are stating that Liverpool are interested in a move for Feyenoord defender David Hancko. The outlet reports that the Reds are in competition with Atlético Madrid to secure the services of the £30 million rated Slovakia international, who produced a stunning goal line clearance as his side upset Belgium 1-0 in their Euro 2024 opener.

The 26-year-old made 34 league appearances for Feyenoord as they finished second in the Eredivisie last season, mostly as a central defender, but he can also play on the left. Hancko also featured six times in the Champions League as the Dutch side finished third in a group that contained Lazio, Celtic and the aforementioned Atlético Madrid.

Having played under new Reds' boss Slot during his time at Feyenoord, the Slovakian would be a logical signing for Liverpool to make. With Joel Matip set to leave the club this summer and uncertainty around the future of Virgil van Dijk, Hancko would be a quality asset for Slot's new look outfit, adding depth in two positions at once.

In the wake of rumours around his future, former Feyenoord defender Tim de Cler has backed Hancko to excel no matter where he ends up telling the Dutch press (via Sport Witness): “He is so stable and can basically do anything. I just think he is a top defender all-round.

“If he makes it to the next round, and that chance is quite high, his market value will also increase again. More and more clubs are becoming interested. And they were already there.

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atlético Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”

With Slot already facing a tough task in filling the shoes of the iconic Jurgen Klopp, it would certainly help his cause to bring in a player who he knows well but also has the quality to succeed at Anfield.