With Caoimhin Kelleher's future still in doubt, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a new goalkeeper for Arne Slot who kept more clean sheets than Alisson last season.

Liverpool transfer news

Kelleher enjoyed his best season yet at Anfield as Alisson suffered an injury-riddled campaign, but that success may come at a price for Liverpool after the Irishman proved his ability to become a number one. And with that unlikely to come at Liverpool whilst Alisson is still around, the goalkeeper could find himself heading for the exit door in pursuit of his ambitions this summer.

Kelleher admitted to The Athletic: "It would be great if that happened at Liverpool, but I’m not silly. I know that Ali has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years. I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved.

"I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

With that said, those at Anfield have reportedly set their sights on a potential replacement. According to Sports Zone, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Bento Matheus from Athletico Paranaense this summer, alongside Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. The shot-stopper is reportedly ready to move to Europe and is "popular" among clubs within that vicinity.

Alisson, of course, will be very familiar with Bento, given his backup role in the Brazil national side. He even started at Wembley against England in an international friendly back in March, in which he kept a clean sheet against the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden - making Liverpool's interest no surprise.

"Popular" Bento makes sense for Liverpool

Should Kelleher leave, Bento could make perfect sense for Liverpool when it comes to finding a new number two. The 24-year-old will already know Alisson and will be primed to learn from one of the best goalkeepers in world football, before perhaps one day succeeding him, with certain numbers certainly working in his favour.

Stats in all competitions 23/24 Bento Alisson Becker Appearances 26 32 Clean Sheets 13 11 Goals Conceded 16 32

Whilst the Premier League is undoubtedly a jump up in level, conceding just 16 goals in 26 appearances in any league is incredibly impressive. Factoring in the fact that Bento is an international too, everything points towards a player ready to step up to replace Kelleher at Anfield should the Irishman depart.

It won't be a simple battle for Liverpool, however, who will reportedly have to fend off interest from Atletico Madrid and both Milan clubs to land Bento's signature this summer.