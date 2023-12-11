Highlights Liverpool are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, with enquiries made over his availability.

Beier is an extremely talented striker with sensational pace.

He has scored six goals in 11 Bundesliga starts this season.

Liverpool are believed to be eyeing a move for a "dangerous" Bundesliga sensation, according to an update from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds went top of the Premier League on Saturday, with their dramatic late 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace taking them to the summit, coupled with Arsenal's defeat at Aston Villa later in the day. There is a feel-good factor at Liverpool that simply wasn't on show last season, but while things are going smoothly at the moment, that's not to say that Klopp may not want to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

In defence, Joel Matip's long-term injury has suddenly made the Reds' options look weaker, and Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with a move to Anfield, as he continues to excel for Sporting CP. It could also be that a defensive midfielder comes in next month, with Alexis Mac Allister not necessarily a natural in the role, and Fluminense enforcer Andre is one player who has constantly been seen as a possible option.

Klopp is often found to be a manager who is happy to make do with the options already in his squad, but sources in Germany are reporting interest from Anfield chiefs in an up and coming goalscorer.

Liverpool interested in Maximilian Beier

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool are keen on signing Hoffenheim youngster Maximilian Beier, with enquiries made over his availability - though it is not clear if those came from the Reds.

"Release clause of around €30m in summer. Many top clubs from England inquired about him and are informed about contractual details. Liverpool is interested. Current trend: The 21 y/o striker will leave Hoffenheim in summer!"

Beier could be such an exciting signing by Liverpool if they manage to strike a deal for him in the near future, although it does look as though Hoffenheim will only be willing to allow him to leave at the end of the season. The 21-year-old has been hailed by his current club's sporting director, Alexander Rosen, in the past, who has said of him: "Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well."

Beier has generally been used as a centre forward by Hoffenheim this season scoring six goals in 11 Bundesliga starts, averaging 2.4 shots per game, highlighting his level of involvement in the final third.

The German could be seen as a backup option to the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to begin with, but given his age, he is someone who could mature into a truly formidable footballer over time.

To already be making such a positive impact in one of Europe's top leagues says so much about his ability, and if Klopp and FSG see him as a standout attacking option to bring in and bolster his squad next summer, Liverpool should look to get a deal over the line.