Top of the Premier League with a semi-final tie in the Carabao Cup awaiting, as well as the next round of the FA Cup and Europa League, things can't get much better for Liverpool right now. Jurgen Klopp has got his side back to their ruthless best, as highlighted for all to see in their 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the FA Cup last time out. Even without Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds battled past their title rivals to advance.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

From failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Liverpool have taken an instant seat back among Europe's elite in the current campaign, and that could go a long way in signing one particular summer target.

Liverpool transfer news

When they missed out on Moises Caicedo before turning to the relatively unknown name of Wataru Endo, it was easy to worry about Liverpool, especially after a disastrous campaign last time out

Since swapping Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and many others for Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, however, any fears that those at Anfield would be refined to top four contenders and just that have been put to bed.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool are now eyeing a move for Jeremie Frimpong, who has a £35m release clause available to trigger in the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club aren't the only side interested in the right-back though, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa all also keen on adding Frimpong to their ranks, with the Gunners also willing to pay his release fee.

When the summer arrives, the Leverkusen star will certainly be one to keep an eye on, as one Premier League side potentially land the bargain of the window at just £35m.

Can Frimpong and Alexander-Arnold play together?

It feels somewhat inevitable that Trent Alexander-Arnold will step into midfield on a permanent basis for Liverpool at some stage in the near future. The academy graduate already plays in the role for England and often moves into the middle of the park whenever the Reds need that crucial creativity.

Before Klopp hands Alexander-Arnold the role on a permanent basis, however, he must find a right-back replacement. And as Frimpong's stats show, there aren't many better options than the former Celtic man when it comes to domestic league form this season.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Key Passes Jeremie Frimpong 5 6 89 28 28 Trent Alexander-Arnold 2 3 30 140 49

It's no surprise that Frimpong has earned such high praise already throughout his career, including during his time at Celtic from former boss Neil Lennon, via Glasgow Live: “He was brilliant for me. I saw him playing for Man City’s Under-21s at Lennoxtown and I really liked the look of him. It was great to see him in the flesh and it’s so much better than looking at Y Scout and watching videos. He came in and he just blew us all away with his pace and his quality – and his enthusiasm. He’s got a very infectious personality."