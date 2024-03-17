As FSG look to set to map out what the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool will look like, the Reds have now pulled ahead in the race to sign a popular free agent.

Liverpool set for huge summer rebuild

Whilst securing Klopp's successor in the dugout is the most pressing matter for the summer, FSG have a number of matters to address both on and off the pitch.

The Reds' hunt for a new coach has seen the Premier League side show a strong interest in ex-player Xabi Alonso, however nothing concrete has been agreed so far. Meanwhile, the search for an individual to head up the football operations has come to an end with Michael Edwards agreeing a deal to return to Anfield.

As the backroom of this new-look Liverpool begins to take shape, attention has also turned to the playing squad with the Reds now leading the race to complete a free transfer ahead of competition from Europe's elite sides.

Liverpool leading race for free transfer

As reported in Italy, relayed by Liverpool news outlet Paisley Gates, the Reds are the favourites to secure the services of Lloyd Kelly this summer. The Bournemouth man is out of contract at the end of the season and has rejected a number of offers from his current club as he pushes for a move away from the Vitality Stadium.

The 25-year-old has caught the attention of sides across Europe with Spurs and Newcastle showing an interest in the defender as well as Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan. Despite the strong competition for the Englishman's signature, it now appears that the Reds are leading the race to complete a deal.

Kelly joined Bournemouth in a £13million deal back in 2019. Arriving from Championship outfit Bristol City, the left-footed defender has cemented himself on the south coast, playing on 132 occasions for the Cherries. Whilst the 25-year-old has earned praise during his time at Bournemouth he has struggled with injury, spending large portions of his career on the treatment table.

It was these persistent injuries that led to a false start on Kelly's time with the Cherries however then-coach Eddie Howe still saw the defender's potential, telling the press:

"I think one of the great things about Lloyd when I first met him – I was blown away by how mature he was. How much mental capacity he had to want to improve and learn and to become the very best player that he can be."

“He’s certainly someone who I think could have leadership capabilities as he grows through his career.”

“But he is an outstanding player, got great potential. We just have to be careful with him in these first few weeks.”

Whilst Kelly would not walk straight into the starting eleven at Liverpool, there is no denying that he would be a vital asset to the team. Securing his services for free and commanding a modest pay packet of just £30,000 per week, bringing Kelly to Anfield would be a no-brainer for FSG.