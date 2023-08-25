Liverpool have been left frustrated for the majority of the summer transfer window, with their struggle to land a defensive midfielder no secret, before they finally settled on Wataru Endo.

The departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho almost seemed to cancel out the boost that the arrival of Alexis Mac Allster and Dominik Szoboszlai gave Jurgen Klopp.

Now, another one of the German's stars has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, which could reportedly see the Reds realise one of Juventus' fears this summer.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

As the summer transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, Liverpool could yet have themselves a busy few days, with Klopp looking to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts once again.

The arrival of Endo at least put an end to the Reds' crisis in defensive midfield, but after losing both Fabinho and Henderson earlier in the window, it could be argued that the Premier League giants still need one more reinforcement in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, those at Anfield have been left on high alert following Al-Ittihad's reported interest in Mohamed Salah, whose exit would deal a significant blow to Liverpool's top four chances so late in the window.

As things stand, the Egyptian looks unlikely to leave the club this summer, with Klopp saying in his recent press conference, via ESPN: "There's nothing to talk about from our point of view, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. If there would be something (a bid) the answer would be no."

Nonetheless, in the case of Salah's exit, according to Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, Federico Chiesa is on Liverpool's list of potential replacements, who Juventus reportedly value at €60m (£51m).

The Serie A giants reportedly want to keep the winger, and now they fear that a good offer from the Reds - as a result of the Salah rumours - will result in his exit.

Should Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa?

If Liverpool do lose Salah this summer, it would undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in their squad which not many players in Europe would be able to fill. Chiesa is among those who could, at the very least, attempt to fill the golden boots of the Egyptian... if he can stay fit.

As things stand, of course, it's very much a situation of break glass in case of emergency, but at his best, the Italian has the potential to play a starring role for most, if not all, of Europe's elite.

Statistically speaking, Chiesa even has some similarities to Salah, too. As per FBref, Salah made just 0.49 more progressive passes per 90 compared to Chiesa last season, who also made more progressive carries than the Egyptian.

Of course, Salah was involved in more goals, but the Juventus star would give Liverpool a different kind of approach from the wing, it seems.

At his best, Chiesa has earned plenty of praise, too, including from Rio Ferdinand, who said, via The Metro: "He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct."