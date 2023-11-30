Liverpool are one of several clubs in the race to bring a rising star to the Premier League, according to a reliable journalist.

Liverpool's summer signings

The Reds secured four fresh faces during the previous window in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but Jurgen Klopp appears keen to bolster his ranks in the centre even further in the coming months.

The Merseyside outfit have recently been linked with moves for Benfica’s Joao Neves and Nice’s Khephren Thuram, but should a deal for any of those two fail to come to fruition, it sounds like the board have already made their interest known in a more advanced alternative.

Related Klopp could ruin Gravenberch with Liverpool swoop for £35m "monster" The Reds would make a grave error in making a move for this exciting midfielder's signature.

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team, where he’s since gone on to make a total of 121 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Wirtz statistics).

Back in March, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Germany’s international was being followed by those at Anfield with a view to a summer move, and even though a switch didn't take place before the deadline, the 20-year-old is set to be the subject of a second approach.

FSG enter the running for Florian Wirtz

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed that Liverpool are interested in Wirtz, but they are set to face stiff competition from four other clubs.

“More on Florian Wirtz: Bayer 04 hopes that he will stay for one more season. Bosses are convinced that he will definitely leave the club, at the latest, in the summer of 2025. All big clubs are in (Real, ManCity, Liverpool, ManUtd…). If they can really afford the package, FCBayern has the best chances! Wirtz has not given any club the commitment, he is 100% focused on Leverkusen.”

Klopp could land an "elite talent" in Wirtz

Across all competitions this season, Wirtz has a remarkable 16 contributions (ten assists and six goals), to his name in 18 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s constantly posing a threat to the opposition’s defence.

Sponsored by Adidas, Pulheim’s native currently ranks in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons, displaying his ability to use his pace, dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates in the attacking areas of the pitch (FBRef - Wirtz statistics).

Wirtz's Style Of Play Likes to do layoffs Likes to dribble Plays the ball off the ground often Counter attack threat (Data via WhoScored)

Xabi Alonso’s £42k-per-week earner (Bayer Leverkusen salaries), is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so he’d be useful in providing cover should any unexpected injuries occur.

Considering all of the positive qualities that he possesses, Wirtz has been hailed an “elite talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, so when you look at how many teams are chasing him, it would be a massive coup if he was to choose Liverpool as his next destination over their fellow competitors.