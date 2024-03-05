Liverpool have been linked with a number of new wide players amid doubts around the futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, and they've now turned their interest to one who ranked ahead of Jude Bellingham in the Ballon d'or voting.

Liverpool targeting new wingers

The Reds have been linked with a move for numerous wide players in recent weeks, although it may be tricky to acquire certain individuals before Jurgen Klopp's replacement as manager is sorted.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto could decide that he wants a new challenge in the summer, having come as far as he can at Molineux, and Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action. Granted, injuries have affected the Portuguese sensation, but he has the technical brilliance and end product - he has nine assists in the Premier League this season - to be a fantastic signing.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala is believed to have turned down a new deal worth £150,000 per week, instead potentially preferring a move to the Premier League. Both the Reds and Manchester City are interested in snapping him up.

A statement signing of some kind could be ideal for Liverpool at the end of the season, in terms of showing that there is still plenty of life after Klopp, especially if they lose one or both of Diaz and Salah - the former is known to dream of playing for Barca while the Egypt superstar will once again draw plenty of interest from the Middle East.

Liverpool eyeing superstar who bested Bellingham

According to journalist Ciro Venerato [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are one of the clubs who are keen on signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

"Kvara’s renewal, at the moment, is still on the high seas: the player wants a raise, which is delaying its arrival, but he will not leave Napoli, with De Laurentiis proposing a mega salary to postpone his transfer to 2025. A release clause could also be inserted for him, as happened with Osimhen. The number 77 is followed by big clubs, such as Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG."

Kvaratskhelia is arguably one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe currently, becoming a true superstar at Napoli afterf helping them win the Serie A title last season. He is so special that he has even been compared to both Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, which says all you need to know about his magic as a footballer.

The 23-year-old may not have lit things up this season as much as last time around, but he still has nine goals and four assists in Serie A in 2023/24 to date, and he finished ahead of Jude Bellingham in the Ballon d'Or list, finishing in 17th place last year.

Domestic league stats 2023/24 Kvaratskhelia Luis Diaz Appearances 25 26 Starts 23 21 Goals 9 6 Assists 4 3 Dribbles per game 2.8 1.5 Key passes per game 1.8 1.2

Kvaratskhelia's dribbling quality, unpredictability and eye for goal could make him an incredible signing by Liverpool, and he could even be considered an upgrade on Diaz. The Colombian is a brilliant player, but his end product has been questioned at times, not always proving to be a killer when it really matters, certainly in comparison to Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez this season.