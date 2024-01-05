With Liverpool back competing for the Premier League title after a season of disappointment left them outside of the top four last time out, the Reds can start thinking about the ultimate honours under Jurgen Klopp again, who can also now turn his attention to attracting some of the best players in the world. The German's main focus may well be transfixed on the title race, but that doesn't mean those at Anfield aren't keeping one eye on future reinforcements.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Now that they're on course to make a swift return to their place among the elite too, Liverpool could even begin dreaming about a move to sign Kylian Mbappe, especially after recent reports.

Liverpool transfer news

It's no secret that the Paris Saint-Germain star is a long-term Reds target, with Mbappe admitting that he held talks with Liverpool back in 2022: "I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool… I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club."

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Now, according to French reporter Julien Laurens, Mbappe "really really likes Liverpool". The journalist told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I really believe him when he says he hasn’t decided yet. If he wants to stay a little bit longer or go somewhere else in the summer else as a free agent, Madrid very likely, Liverpool, less likely but, that’s another team he really, really likes."

With that said, whilst Real Madrid remain the frontrunners for Mbappe's signature, the fact that the Frenchman's mother is a fan of the Anfield club and the forward himself is enticed by the idea certainly opens the door of possibility.

"Fantastic" Mbappe is the only Salah replacement

Although reports suggest Mohamed Salah could now sign a new Liverpool contract, the Egyptian is not getting any younger and the Reds will have to think about a replacement sometime soon. And there is perhaps no other player capable of taking his throne outside of Mbappe. The World Cup winner is one of the best players in the world - that's undisputable - and he would likely go down as Liverpool's biggest-ever signing.

Arguably next in line for football's crown as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take their leave, Mbappe's Ballon d'Or ranking highlighted how good he is, as he placed third behind Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. If that doesn't do the Frenchman justice, meanwhile, then his hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final on a night that ultimately ended in heartbreak for France and glory for Argentina certainly will.

Mbappe has also earned the praise of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who said via Esquire: "Mbappé is fantastic. He’s young, he’s won nice trophies so far and he’s developing. He is doing a good job and he’ll continue to do the job. He just has to keep his focus, even if the hype is around him and all things happening. Just keep focused, train hard and he’ll do even better.”