Liverpool are believed to be in advanced talks over completing a free transfer for a “quality” player this summer.

Liverpool’s January transfer window

The Reds were quiet in the winter market in regards to signings, with no new players brought in by FSG to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad and a number of players leaving on loan, including Fabio Carvalho, Nat Phillips and Calvin Ramsay. In fact, the biggest news of the month involved Klopp, who revealed he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has also left Merseyside after helping Klopp rebuild his midfield with the summer signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. Speaking about the news, Schmadtke said: “Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period.

“I would like to thank everyone – the owners, manager, staff, players and fans – for the support I have been given and offer my best wishes for the rest of this season.”

FSG therefore have no sporting director or manager in place for the start of the 2024/25 season, but it looks as if they are still looking to seal their first summer signing.

Lloyd Kelly in advanced talks with Liverpool

Journalist Seb Ecrivain Foot took to X in the last 48 hours to share an update on the future of Kelly. He said that the defender won’t be penning a new deal on the south coast and is in fact in “advanced” talks with both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Tottenham.

“Lloyd Kelly (25 years old) will refuse to extend his contract with Bournemouth... Free this summer, the defender is in advanced discussions with Liverpool and Tottenham. To be continued.”

Kelly, a left-footed centre-back who can also turn out at left-back, has been with the Cherries since 2019 after leaving Bristol City. During that time, the 25-year-old has made 130 appearances for the club, helping them earn promotion back to the top flight.

He’s made 14 appearances this season under Andoni Iraola but it looks like his days are now numbered at the Vitality Stadium. Kelly has come in for praise during his time on the south coast, including from former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, who hailed the player’s "quality" ability in 2022.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half. And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really.

"You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy. And when you're watching him on the eye, you put someone else in that position of a ball down the side of a defender or one in the channel and getting in a foot race, he makes it look very easy, that you probably never appreciate it.

"The standards he sets are very high as a captain of this team and he's still so young in his age that he's got a lot on him.”

It looks as if a move to Anfield is one to watch, with the Reds and Spurs seemingly battling it out for the versatile defender’s services.