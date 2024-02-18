Liverpool are interested in signing a goalscoring "machine" who is seen as the new Erling Haaland, according to a new transfer update.

The Reds have been linked with various players in recent days, as they begin to plan for life after Jurgen Klopp, bringing in the right individuals to suit whichever manager comes in during the summer.

Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen has been backed to join Liverpool, having picked up plenty of Premier League experience during his time at Chelsea, and he could bolster the back-line if Joel Matip leaves when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Georgiy Sudakov is another option for the Reds, with the 21-year-old seen as a midfielder with lots of potential, and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen is a target who could make the Merseysiders even more formidable in the final third.

Then there's Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, with the attacking midfielder and teammate Piero Hincapie both believed to have been scouted by Liverpool recently. They could both represent strong options, especially if Xabi Alonso comes in as Klopp's replacement, with the Spaniard currently looking like the favourite to become the next manager.

Liverpool want 'new Haaland'

According to a new update from Bild, Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and FSG have the funds available to sign him.

He has €50m (£42.7m) release clause in his current deal and the Reds aren't the only ones interested - they'll have to fend off interest from Arsenal, who want to replace Gabriel Jesus with a more clinical long-term option.

Sesko, dubbed the 'new Erling Haaland', is a player who could reach incredible heights in the coming years, so the idea of Liverpool snapping him up has to be considered exciting. Granted, Klopp already has five brilliant attacking options to choose from, but Mohamed Salah won't be around forever and more competition for places throughout the attack can never be a bad thing.

Liverpool top goalscorers this season Total Mohamed Salah 19 Diogo Jota 14 Darwin Nunez 13 Cody Gakpo 10 Luis Diaz 9

The 20-year-old has been described as a "machine" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as a "future icon" of the game, and his record speaks for itself.

Sesko scored 29 goals in 79 matches during a successful spell at RB Salzburg, while at Leipzig he has continued to shine, netting 10 times in 28 outings. At international level, he also has 10 goals to his name for Slovenia, and to be making such an impact while still so young suggests that he has a high ceiling.

The fact that he has been compared Haaland sums up how exciting he is, possessing the Manchester City ace's physical stature, pace and eye for goal, and if he can mature into anything close to the Norwegian's level in the coming years, Liverpool could bring a special player into their ranks.