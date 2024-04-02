Liverpool are closing in on the appointment of another key off-field addition as FSG continue to make moves off the pitch in preparation for a new era under the returning Michael Edwards.

Liverpool make big backroom additions

The Reds may not be able to bring in new players until the summer transfer window, but it's fair to say that significant work is being done when it comes to their post-Klopp transformation.

Former sporting director Edwards has returned to the club as their new CEO of Football, taking on more responsibilities and hopefully having an even greater influence than he did before, when he helped mastermind the signings of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, among so many others.

The Reds are also bringing in Bournemouth pair Richard Hughes and Mark Burchill, both of whom are excelling at the Cherries as sporting director and chief scout currently, as huge changes are made.

It is so encouraging to see FSG making moves behind the scenes with Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer, and it looks as though they are doing all they can to ensure that the incoming manager will have the best possible chance of being successful in the Anfield dugout, having the right people to work alongside.

Now, it looks as though yet another key arrival is on the cards on Merseyside, according to a new update from one of the most reliable sources around.

Liverpool close to latest off-field appointment

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, The Athletic's David Ornstein claimed that Liverpool are set to appoint Pedro Marques in a "key role" at Anfield in the near future, arriving from Benfica, where he is currently thriving as technical director.

"Pedro Marques appointment to key role in new FSG set-up close to being confirmed. Benfica technical director another recruit by Liverpool owners after Michael Edwards (CEO of football). 41yo has strong reputation + seen as big coup."

This is another positive update for Liverpool, at a time when supporters are gearing up for the exit of Klopp, suggesting that life without him may end up being more bearable than many fans fear.

Marques is a highly thought of figure in his field, and he even has Premier League experience already, having been at Manchester City as first team performance analyst. He then took up a similar position with the City Football Group (CFG), and his expertise in this multi-club setup could be a reason for FSG wanting to bring him in, amid rumours that they are looking to buy Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

It really does feel as though Liverpool's owners are doing some excellent work off the pitch currently, planning for life without Klopp impressively, and while they have merited criticism for certain decisions in the past, they deserve praise for hiring some of the most highly-rated figures in their respective fields, ensuring that success continues to come the Reds' way.