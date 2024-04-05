Liverpool and FSG are interested in signing a "special" new defender in the summer transfer window - one who is enjoying a fantastic season for his current club.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been linked with so many players of late, with Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and the rest of the recruitment team this summer keen on bringing in the right players for Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

Another centre-back wouldn't go amiss, considering Joel Matip's expected departure will open up a place in the squad, and highly-rated young Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen has emerged as a reported target. Only 18 years of age, he has already made 12 appearances in Serie A on loan at Roma this season, averaging two clearances per game.

Another hugely exciting prospect in Joao Neves has also been backed to seal a summer move to Liverpool, with the Benfica midfielder arguably one of the most impressive young players in his position in Europe currently. The 19-year-old is even more of a regular than Huijsen, featuring 27 times in the Primeira Liga in 2023/24, 22 of which have been starts.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is another rumoured option for the Reds at the end of the season, although the European giants are reluctant to sell arguably one of their most prized players, even if Kylian Mbappe arrives from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Liverpool want to sign "special" player

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Liverpool and FSG are eyeing a summer move for Jeremie Frimpong, seeing the Bayer Leverkusen ace as a "bargain" option due to a £35m release clause existing in his current contract.

Manchester United are believed to be providing competition for their rivals, however, with Arsenal also seen as potential suitors, amid strong interest from England.

Jeremie Frimpong's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 25 Starts 24 Goals 8 Assists 7 Shots per game 1.8 Key passes per game 1.6 Dribbles per game 1.6

Frimpong is enjoying a superb season with Leverkusen, proving to be one of his side's most important players in their relentless march towards Bundesliga glory. Primarily being used as a right wing-back by Xabi Alonso, the Dutchman has eight goals and seven assists to his name in the competition since August.

His manager has been full of praise for him too: "He has a very big impact on our game. He is a very good player, but for me is even a special player. It is logical that Louis Van Gaal gives him the chance because he is a difference player."

Eventually, Liverpool are going to have to find a long-term replacement for the end product provided by Mohamed Salah, and while it would not be a like for like swap, Frimpong's production could help fill the void.

He is a young player who has so much time to improve, and while not used as a forward at Leverkusen, he has shown that he has the attacking quality to move further up the pitch or chip in with goals and assists from the back.