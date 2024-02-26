Liverpool owners FSG reportedly have a "strong relationship" with an "unbelievable" transfer target, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still basking in the glory of their EFL Cup triumph over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, as a young side sealed glory at Wembley in memorable fashion.

Away from the on-field action, however, work is no doubt going on surrounding new signings in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool's next manager wanting to bring in players who can suit his style of play.

One individual who has emerged as a shock candidate for the Reds is Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with a move to Anfield something that would not go down well at all among Blues supporters. He is seen as an alternative to fellow target Goncalo Inacio.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is also being looked at as a potential option in defence, and the England international could come in as a direct replacement for Joel Matip, who is likely to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

FSG have "very strong relationship" with Leeds sensation

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that FSG have a "strong relationship" with Leeds star and Liverpool target Archie Gray, even though he may remain at Elland Road for the time being due to a desire to develop his career organically.

"Some members of Liverpool's hierarchy have a very strong relationship with the Gray family. But it is clear, within that family, that the development of Archie Gray needs to be a patient one. The feeling from the player and the family is that Leeds is the right place for him at this moment in time. If anybody comes in for him in the summer, they're going to have to give a clear pathway and potentially find a short-term solution for minutes through a loan.

"It's unlikely, if Gray signs for a club like Liverpool in the summer, that he would be getting regular minutes. I think the player knows that and, at this stage, he is only really thinking about Leeds."

Gray has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the recent past, and this update adds real encouragement that a switch could happen in the future, even if that isn't as soon as this summer.

Archie Gray's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 32 Starts 30 Goals 1 Assists 2 Tackles per game 2.2 Dribbles per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 84%

At just 17 years of age, the Leeds starlet has a huge future in the game, and he has been a big part of an impressive season at Elland Road to date, starting 30 of his side's Championship matches and helping them sit second in the Championship.

Ali Maxwell of the Not The Top 20 podcast has called Gray "unbelievable", and his ability to play at right-back and in midfield draws instant comparisons with Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 22 appearances coming in the former in 2023/24.

The long-term potential that the Englishman possesses means the Reds should do all they can to sign him, and the fact that FSG's relationship with him and his family is healthy can only be a good thing.