Liverpool are interested in completing the signing of an "exceptional" attacking player in the summer transfer window, despite his current club trying to tie him down to a new deal.

Liverpool transfer news

There is plenty of negativity surrounding the Reds at the moment, following successive disappointing trips to Manchester United, but they cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves with two trophies still to play for.

Regardless of whether Liverpool go all the way in the Premier League title race this season, it is clear that further signings will be needed in the summer however, allowing Jurgen Klopp's replacement to bring in the right players to suit his system.

The Merseysiders have been linked with an audacious move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, which would be a stunning piece of business, but it would be a big surprise if the La Liga giants were willing to let one of their most important players leave.

Jeremie Frimpong is another individual who has been backed to join Liverpool in the next window, having stood out as a key man for a Bayer Leverkusen side who are on the cusp of winning the Bundesliga. He is primarily a right wing-back, though, so whether he is needed when Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley are already in the squad is up for debate.

Joel Matip's impending departure when his contract expires at the end of the season will mean that a new centre-back is needed, and Juventus' highly-rated teenage star Dean Huijsen has been linked with a switch to Anfield. While he only has one appearance to his name for his permanent club to date, he has done well on loan at Roma this season, playing 13 times and averaging two clearances per game.

Liverpool want "exceptional" Leeds star

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool want to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, with Newcastle United and AC Milan also in the mix to acquire his signature.

The report says that "should Leeds achieve promotion, we understand that the side will look to offer their Dutch star a bumper new deal to remain at Elland Road", although there is "not a guarantee" of him accepting it.

Summerville is a player who Liverpool know well, with the Dutchman breaking Reds hearts with a late winner at Anfield in the Premier League last season. Incredibly, that remains Virgil van Dijk's only-ever home league defeat in a Reds shirt, over six years after joining the club.

The 22-year-old has become a vital player for Leeds, playing a massive role in their Championship promotion push this season, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists in the competition.

Invariably used on the left wing, Summerville could be viewed as strong competition for Luis Diaz, not to mention a long-term option with the potential to develop further under Liverpool's next manager. He has been hailed as "really, really exceptional" by former Reds striker Michael Owen in the past, and would surely jump at the opportunity to move to Anfield.