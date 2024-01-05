Top of the Premier League, in the last four of the Carabao Cup and through in the Europa League, to say that things can't get much better for Liverpool right now would be an understatement. Jurgen Klopp's side have returned to their best after a summer rebuild and could bounce back from the disappointment of top four failure last time out in style by winning the ultimate silverware.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Perhaps aware of the promising position that Liverpool are in, FSG are seemingly ready to add crucial reinforcements to Klopp's squad. Reports suggest that they've made a move to sign a Ligue 1 star ahead of their rivals this month.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool's focus in the summer was rightly on a drastic midfield rebuild. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita, alongside others, all headed for the exit door to make room for Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister - all of whom have enjoyed success so far.

With the winter window now open and the Reds' midfield problem fixed, those at Anfield have the chance to turn their attention elsewhere in the squad. And that could see one particular centre-back arrive.

According to Le10sport, FSG and Liverpool have opened talks to sign Leny Yoro from Lille. The Reds are reportedly joined by Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in talks, though all four sides have been told that a deal would cost as much as €90m (£78m) in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly "drooling" over the prospect of signing Yoro, whether it be this month or in the future, as they look to plan for life post-Van Dijk. Given the interest in the teenager, he's certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming months.

"Immense" Yoro can form future Quansah partnership

There was once a time when the thought of Van Dijk and Matip reaching the point of eventual departure or retirement was a worrying one for Liverpool. Now, however, with Ibrahima Konate, 24-years-old, Jarell Quansah, 20-years-old, and a resurgent Joe Gomez, 26-years-old, at their disposal, things aren't looking too bad for the Reds.

If they can add Yoro to that trio too, then they could be set to get even better. When compared, Yoro's stats show that he is more than capable of keeping up, despite still being a teenager and needing some refinement on the ball.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Blocks Leny Yoro 2 36 16 9 Joe Gomez 23 44 16 14 Jarell Quansah 2 10 3 3 Ibrahima Konate 16 74 14 13

With such impressive numbers, it's no real shock that journalist and European football fan Antonio Mango has been so full of praise for Yoro.

As the weeks go by, the Lille youngster could steal the headlines more and more, especially if Liverpool step up their reported pursuit of the defender.