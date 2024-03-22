FSG and Liverpool now have an agreement in place for another off-field addition at Anfield this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool make Edwards & Hughes appointments

Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the Reds at the end of the season has caused mass shock among the entire fanbase, with many understandably worried about the impact it could have on the entire club.

FSG now have the unenviable task of filling the enormous void left by the 56-year-old in the summer, not only bringing in a top-quality new manager, but also ensuring that everything continues to work seamlessly when it comes to transfers and the general running of the club.

John Henry has already made one significant move in that respect, bringing former sporting director Michael Edwards back to Liverpool, this time handing him the role of CEO of Football at Anfield. It is a huge appointment by the club, considering how highly the Englishman is thought of in the game, and the hope is that he has an even greater influence this time around.

It has also been confirmed that Richard Hughes will come in as the Reds' next sporting director, being hand-picked by Edwards as someone who could be a great asset for the club moving forward. He has shone at Bournemouth in the role and will make the move to Merseyside in June.

Liverpool set for another off-field addition

Taking to X, Romano said that Mark Burchill will now also arrive at Liverpool from Bournemouth, coming in as the Reds' new chief scout.

"Mark Burchill will follow Richard Hughes to Liverpool. It’s all decided for Bournemouth chief scout to join. It will be signed soon but agreement’s already in place. Edwards, Hughes and Burchill will be part of the new structure."

This is another hugely positive update for Liverpool, as they look to act quickly ahead of Klopp's exit, assuming everything is in place for their next manager to have things as easy as possible.

The re-appointment of Edwards has the potential to be one of the most important appointments of FSG's entire tenure, assuming he once again acts as a mastermind in the transfer market, as well as overseeing so much more this time around, and the fact that he personally wanted Hughes can only bode well when it comes to his level of expertise.

The hope is that the same applies to Burchill, and Liverpool have the advantage of him and Hughes already having a strong working relationship with one another from their time together on the south coast. The 43-year-old may already be known to some from his playing days, having won six caps for Scotland, as well as enjoying club spells with the likes of Celtic and Portsmouth, among many others.

Life after Klopp is going to be hard, given his legendary status, but the work that FSG are doing currently has to be seen as encouraging, with all of these recent appointments looking like exciting ones that will ensure that everyone is pulling in the same direction.