Liverpool owners FSG have made an approach to sign a "simply brilliant" player, according to a new transfer update, and they have received a reply from his current club.

The Reds, and by extension owners FSG, have been linked with so many players in the January transfer window, but it is difficult to predict whether Jurgen Klopp will be happy not to add to his squad this month.

The Liverpool manager may feel content with the players that he has available, rather than simply spending for the sake of it, but at the same time, injuries are threatening to become an issue, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Thiago and Dominik Szoboszlai all absent currently.

In defence, rumours of a move for Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio are not going away, with the 22-year-old a huge prospect who can play as both a centre-back and a left-back, while Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been touted as a big-money signing in the middle of the park.

Attacking reinforcements also haven't been ruled out, even though Klopp has five exceptional options to choose from already, with Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville backed to seal a move to Anfield.

Kenan Yildiz to Liverpool latest

According to a new update from Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday [via Anfield Central], Liverpool have made an approach for Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz, but have been rejected in their efforts to acquire his signature.

The same applies to both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga pair rebuffed in their attempts, and Juve remain desperate to retain the services of arguably one of their best young players. It is stated that they would prefer to sell Moise Kean instead, seeing him as a more expendable figure.

It looks as though Liverpool will have to wait until at least the summer if they want to sign Yildiz, but it is still encouraging to see them eyeing a move for such a highly-rated young player.

Still only 18 years of age, the forward has already won three caps for Turkey at senior level, scoring once in that time - he has netted five in 18 appearances for his country's Under-17s and Under-21s combined - and he has also made an impact for Juventus, despite his tender years.

Three goals in 11 games have come his way for the Serie A giants, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as "simply brilliant" for his current club, having moved there from Bayern Munich back in 2022.

Eventually, Liverpool's attack may have to be rebuilt in the same way the midfield was last summer, especially with Mohamed Salah turning 32 later this year, and Yildiz could be viewed as someone who comes in as a squad player initially - he could even go out on loan - before maturing into a key man over time.