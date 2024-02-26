Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the appointment of a key off-field role, with an announcement coming as soon as next month.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds sealed EFL Cup glory on Sunday afternoon, as Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield threatens to be a legendary one, with a quadruple still possible in the coming months.

It is important that there is plenty of focus on new signings in the summer, however, and it could even be that FSG have already lined up their next manager, with Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann both believed to be in the running.

A number of players have been linked with moving to Anfield at the end of the season too, with centre-back an area of the pitch that could be bolstered. Crystal Palace and England ace Marc Guehi has emerged as a target, being seen as a potential replacement for Joel Matip.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with Liverpool, with the Portuguese a wanted man among numerous Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

There is also the small matter of the Reds nailing the appointment of a new sporting director after the January exit of Jorg Schmadtke, bringing in an individual who can work seamlessly alongside the next manager. West Ham's highly-rated ace Tim Steidten has been backed to take the club, as has Alonso's colleague at Bayer Leverkusen, Simon Rolfes, and now a new claim has emerged.

Liverpool set to appoint sporting director in March

According to an update from Football Insider, Liverpool will appoint a new long-term sporting director as early as March, with FSG keen on completing a deal in good time.

"Liverpool want to appoint a new sporting director in the next month, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the Reds are keen to announce a new chief recruiter by the end of March and will then push ahead with their search for Jurgen Klopp’s managerial replacement.

It is great to see that FSG are looking to act quickly when it comes to hiring a new sporting director, rather than allowing it to drag on and hamper the club's summer transfer business.

It remains to be seen who the standout candidate is to come in, but there would be real sense in Rolfe being the choice, should Alonso be named the new manager. They have clearly worked well together at Leverkusen, so to have people who already know each other's qualities can only be a good thing.

Whoever comes in, it is essential that the right decision is made, with the role so influential in the modern game, during a period in which the likes of Michael Edwards and Dan Ashworth have rightly been hailed for their influence at their respective clubs.