Liverpool are interested in appointing a "remarkable" individual as the club's new sporting director after Jorg Schmadtke, according to an exciting new update.

Liverpool eyeing backroom additions

It's going to be all change at Anfield come the end of the season, with Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to leave as manager set to create a gaping void. His entire backroom team will also move on, including assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

It remains to be seen who will replace the legendary German as Reds boss this summer, but Xabi Alonso has arguably emerged as the favourite to take charge, as he continues to work wonders with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Others are also believed to be in the mix, including Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, but nothing too concrete has emerged yet regarding the decision.

Away from the managerial situation, Liverpool also need to find a new sporting director, with Schmadtke leaving at the end of January, following a short stint in the role after replacing Julian Ward.

Liverpool identify new sporting director

According to Football Insider, Liverpool want to bring Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes to the club this summer, along with Alonso, after the pair have "stunned" onlookers in Germany.

"Liverpool are plotting to bring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and sporting director Simon Rolfes to the club in a sensational double swoop, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the duo are at the top of the Merseysiders’ list as they shortlist replacements for manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

"Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Liverpool are keen to snap up the pair key to the stunning transformation of the Bundesliga side."

This is such exciting news for Liverpool, considering how brilliantly Alonso and Rolfes are working together currently, inspiring Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table. When Klopp leaves, the importance of nailing not only the managerial appointment but also other backroom additions cannot be downplayed, with wrong choices potentially setting the club back years.

Rolfes looks to be an ideal candidate to be the next sporting director at Anfield, not only because of his relationship with Alonso, but due to his own expertise in his own role. He has been hailed by Leverkusen chairman Fernando Carro, who has said of him recently:

"Simon Rolfes has demonstrated a remarkable ability to blend his experience and qualities as a player with the challenges of modern professional football management."

Replacing Klopp is ultimately going to be incredibly difficult, considering he is one of the most influential figures in the history of Liverpool Football Club, but it does feel as though Alonso is the standout choice, especially given his ties to the Reds as a player.

If they can snap him up and bring Rolfes with him, it should stand Liverpool in good stead to enjoy as seamless a transition as possible without Klopp around, ensuring that the club don't go backwards.