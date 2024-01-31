The future at Liverpool has suddenly been thrown into uncertainty following the shock announcement that Jurgen Klopp will step down from his role at the end of the season.

Now forced to complete the impossible task of finding a replacement for the German, FSG have already reportedly turned their attention to handing the next man in charge a boost in the form of reinforcements.

Related Liverpool eyeing a true "genius" manager to replace Jurgen Klopp FSG have their work cut out in identifying a successor to lead 'Liverpool 2.0'

Why is Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Announcing the news of his departure, Klopp told the club's official media channels via Liverpool.com: “I can understand that that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it — or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.

"I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine. I told the club already in November.”

Now forced to plan for life without Klopp, FSG have reportedly shifted their focus to helping their next manager get off to the perfect start. According to The Mirror, FSG and Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Tosin Adarabioyo after being left hugely impressed by the defender in the Reds' recent Carabao Cup victory over Fulham. The defender is set to be out of contract this summer, which could see Liverpool land a free deal in what they hope will be an underrated bargain.

"Special" Adarabioyo can replace Matip

With Joel Matip set to leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, the Reds will be in need of a replacement. And that's when Adarabioyo could make his mark, signing on a free in a similar fashion to the then understated Matip.

The Fulham man, still only 26-years-old, would arrive with plenty of room for improvement whilst also having enough Premier League experience to step into the Liverpool side. Here's how Adarabioyo's stats compare to Matip's this season...

Stats Tosin Adarabioyo Joel Matip Progressive Carries 4 8 Progressive Passes 25 34 Tackles Won 5 6 Aerial Duels Won 27 28 Interceptions 14 9

A player who shoots more than 92% of defenders too, Adarabioyo can offer Liverpool an unexpected threat going forward and at set pieces, standing at 6 foot 5. The numbers make Marco Silva's previous praise little surprise, with the Fulham boss saying, via Irish News: “He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it.

"We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation."