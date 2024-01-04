Liverpool may have gone three points clear at the top of the Premier League table by beating Newcastle 4-2 on Monday night, but the Reds are still looking a little light at the back as they head into the remainder of January.

Last month, they lost Joel Matip to a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Joe Gomez, another of Jurgen Klopp's centre-back options, has been required at left-back after injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson is expected to be back available next month, but until then Liverpool will be looking stretched.

To add to Klopp's concerns, Ibrahima Konate has already had two spells on the sidelines this season, raising questions about his ability to stay fit. 20-year-old Jarell Quansah has logged 15 appearances this year, but Klopp may be wary of relying too heavily on him in his first season of top-flight football.

Liverpool submit Inacio bid - Portuguese media

With that in mind, Liverpool have reportedly made a £25.8m (€30m) offer for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio, as per Jorge das Transferencias. As it stands, they're the club "most interested" in signing him, and they've now tested the resolve of the Primeira Liga side with an offical offer according to the outlet.

Inacio, 22, is a product of Sporting's academy and now an established member of their first team. This season, he's started 13 of the 14 league games for which he's been available, as well as five out of six Europa League fixtures.

During the summer transfer window, Inacio penned a new contract in Lisbon that included a £51.8m/€60m release clause (Fabrizio Romano), but Liverpool have made a bold attempt to sign him for just half of that figure. It remains to be seen whether Sporting are willing to negotiate a lower fee, or whether they insist that the clause is paid in full.

Arsenal battle may be looming

When you look at Inacio's numbers, you can quickly see why he holds an appeal for Klopp - he places at or near the top for a whole host of ball-playing metrics (FBRef). He's 10th in the division for progressive passing distance (6,754 yards), fifth for progressive passes (96) and first outright for passes into the final third (104), touches (1,206) and progressive carrying distance (2,737 yards).

This emphasises just how heavily involved he is in his team's build-up play, and paints him as a priceless offensive instigator. He can launch attacks with either ambitious passing through the opposition defensive lines or driving runs upfield, the kind that can unsettle the other team's structure.

One particularly intriguing aspect of the pursuit of Inacio is the reported interest from Premier League competitor Arsenal. Last month, A Bola claimed that it is in fact the Gunners who are at the front of the queue to sign Inacio, potentially setting up a transfer battle between two of the sides in the title race.

Arsenal have of course fallen five points behind Liverpool with their consecutive defeats against West Ham and Fulham between Christmas and New Year, but they certainly be can't counted out just yet, with just under half the season still to go. Indeed, the right January addition could help to give Mikel Arteta's side the momentum they sorely need, and close up the gap to Liverpool.