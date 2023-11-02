A year ago, making the move to Liverpool may not have looked like the best idea for a top European player. The Reds looked at the end of a successful cycle and the beginning of one to forget. One summer transfer window later however, and Jurgen Klopp looks on course to write yet another chapter of success in the Anfield history books.

When the January transfer window comes along, as well as the summer edition, pitching the idea of a move to Liverpool should be far easier, especially if they secure their return to the Champions League in the current Premier League campaign. They could even convince a Real Madrid target to choose Klopp's new project over a move to the La Liga giants.

In a chaotic summer which saw Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and James Milner all make way for Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool deserve great credit for how well they've transitioned. Klopp's new-look midfield has been almost flawless compared to how defeated the Reds looked in the middle of the park throughout the previous campaign.

Having focused on their midfield during the summer, however, Liverpool must now strengthen their defensive options. And that could result in the arrival of Goncalo Inacio. According to AS, Real Madrid are worried that Liverpool could sign Inacio in the near-future. Those at the Santiago Bernabeu reportedly want to reinforce their defence in January, and could move for Inacio, who reportedly has a €60m (£52m) release clause.

Real Madrid, of course, landed long-term Liverpool target Jude Bellingham in the summer, making their pursuit of Inacio all the more interesting when the January transfer window swings open. Perhaps determined to avoid another defeat against Los Blancos off the pitch, the Reds may well push on to secure the Sporting CP defender's signature.

Liverpool should sign "strong" Goncalo Inacio

It's no real surprise that Liverpool are reportedly targeting another central defender, given the previous injury problems faced by Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip. Klopp is only a number of fitness concerns away from being forced to start Jarell Quansah, who may have impressed this season but is not ready to become a consistent starter at Anfield. Inacio's stats show that he is more than capable of keeping up with Liverpool's current backline, too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Goncalo Inacio 17 78 7 Virgil van Dijk 3 35 3 Ibrahima Konate 6 18 4 Joel Matip 5 24 4 Joe Gomez 9 25 6

After performing at such a high level, Inacio has earned plenty of praise, including from former coach Jose Lima, who told RR: "The psychological aspect is one of the great strengths on his part, as he shows a lot of tranquility in any situation, in addition to his technical skills. He can show that he is completely calm playing and that is a great asset for him and for the team.

"At the time, in the academy, he could play as a left-back because his dominant foot is his left. Although at Sporting, now, he plays on the right side, even though that is not the dominant foot. He has, therefore, evolved and has been more confident as the games have gone on. He's an increasingly strong player. He has always played with quality."