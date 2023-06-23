Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is currently monitoring teenage sensation Arda Guler ahead of making a potential move for the youngster during the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on Arda Guler to Liverpool?

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are believed to be tracking the Fenerbahce youngster alongside European heavyweights such as AC Milan, Benfica and Real Madrid as Klopp looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

His contract includes a release clause of just €17.5m (£15m) and this could represent a wonderful bargain for the Anfield side should they go ahead and trigger it.

How good is Arda Guler?

At just 18 years of age, the teen gem has already won the Turkish Cup, shining in the final against Istanbul Basaksehir, registering an assist in the eventual 2-0 victory, marking the climax of a stunning breakthrough season in style.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.48/10 across 20 matches in the Super Lig, registering seven goal contributions – four goals and three assists – while showcasing his creative abilities by generating seven big chances and making two key passes per game, taking to senior football with apparent ease.

Indeed, his influence in the team was key to their success as he ranked first for overall rating and key passes per game, second for big chances created and third for successful dribbles per game across the squad, displaying an excellent maturity for someone so young.

With Klopp surely keen on adding more talent to his midfield following the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, Guler could become one of Europe’s brightest stars.

Another quality that could attract the German to Guler is his versatility, as the Fenerbahce ace can operate either as an attacking midfielder or right-winger, while also dropping slightly deeper if required, giving Klopp plenty of options should he sign him.

The “serious talent” – as lauded by Duncan Castles – has even garnered international recognition, already winning four caps for Turkey while even scoring his maiden goal for his country against Wales in their recent European Championship qualifier.

The Anfield side should be doing everything they can to lure the prospect to Liverpool, as according to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, he has “no limit” and is someone who could “play anywhere in the world”, such is his potential.

For a fee of just £15m, he could indeed become a ‘serious talent’ for Klopp over the next few seasons.