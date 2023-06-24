Liverpool are reportedly readying a bid for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as Jurgen Klopp looks to add some strength in depth to his attack.

What’s the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool?

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool are prepared to bid €40m (£34m) for Chiesa this summer as Juventus are willing to sell the player.

The Serie A side have reportedly valued the winger at around €60m (£51.4m), and with his contract expiring in 2025, Juventus would rather get a fee that matches their valuation this summer as opposed to waiting 12 months and being in a weaker position to negotiate.

However, Klopp could face stiff competition, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich touted for a move, while Paris Saint-Germain, who watched him during a few games last year, as per the report, are also keen.

Could Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa this summer?

The main priority for the Anfield side is surely to bolster their midfield options, especially with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing, leaving big gaps to fill.

Alexis Mac Allister joined a few weeks ago, yet there will surely be more business over the coming weeks, and a move for Chiesa perhaps shouldn’t be out of the question, despite the Reds having plenty of left-wingers, including Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Chiesa, however, can operate across the front three with ease, being able to play on the right wing as well as through the middle - and this could be a big bonus for Klopp, especially if the Italian can find the form he displayed before suffering an agonising knee injury in January 2022.

Indeed, during 2020/21 - the last time Chiesa played a full season injury-free, the Italy international scored 14 goals and grabbed ten assists, showcasing how dangerous he was from a wide position with a consistent run of games under his belt.

The 25-year-old not only scored nine Serie A goals, but he also managed to average 1.5 key passes per game and create a staggering 18 big chances for his teammates - ranking fourth across the entire division during that term for the latter.

The 41-cap dynamo also played an integral role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph two years ago, scoring twice in seven games, including against Spain in the semi-finals - and with former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon suggesting that he is “impossible to stop”, then it is evident that Klopp must make sure he lures Chiesa to Anfield before he is poached by another side.