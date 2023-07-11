Jurgen Klopp is giving his Liverpool midfield a much needed rejig ahead of a crucial season which will see them fail to take part in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/2017.

The likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have all left the Anfield side, while the German has signed Alexis Mac Aillster and Dominik Szoboszlai, not only lowering the average age of his midfield, but also adding some extra fluidity and there will surely be one or two more to join throughout the transfer window.

In terms of outgoings, Klopp may move another few players on in order to lower his wage bill while raising funds for other purchases and Thiago Alcantara could potentially be a surprise departure.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has reportedly met with Thiago to discuss a potential move to the club this summer and with the 32-year-old nearer the end of his career rather than the start, it could prove to be an excellent opportunity for the Reds to raise some funds.

He started just 22 times across all competitions last term due to some injury issues and Klopp will be looking at bringing in someone considerably younger, with Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente being linked with a move, he could be the perfect heir for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich gem.

Could Marcos Llorente replace Thiago?

A move could cost the club around £51m, and aged 28, he looks set to be entering his prime years, allowing him to shine at the Merseyside club for a few seasons at least.

Llorente and Thiago both typically operate at the heart of the midfield, yet the Madrid star is more forward-thinking, ranking in the top 3% across Europe’s big five leagues for progressive carries per 90 (3.43) and in the top 5% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (3.15) whereas Thiago made only 0.92 progressive carries per 90 and took just 0.58 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, clearly suggesting Llorente would give Klopp a much more dangerous threat from midfield than the 32-year-old.

The midfielder ranked third in the Atletico squad for big chances created and fourth for key passes per game while even displaying his defensive nous by making 1.5 tackles per game, enough to rank him seventh out of the whole team and although Thiago made more tackles per game (2.4), what Llorente offers going forward is of potentially greater importance to Klopp.

Presenter Phil Kitromilides lauded him for being “athletic” while talent scout Jacek Kulig stated just a couple of years ago that “Marcos Llorente has become an incredible footballer” and it looks as though he has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons.

Replacing Thiago with the 18-cap Spanish international appears to be a no-brainer. Not only is he four years younger, but he also offers a greater threat going forward and with injuries derailing Thaigo’s 2022/23 season, it could be time to move him on for a fee which would allow the Reds to pursue a midfielder in the shape of Llorente.