Liverpool are eyeing a swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during the transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to further enhance his midfield.

What’s the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

Following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, Klopp is showing no signs of slowing down in terms of bulking up his midfield, as they remain in talks with Nice star Khephren Thuram, according to Football Insider.

However, the same report goes on to state that if a deal can't be reached for the 22-year-old, Gravenberch could emerge as a key target for the Reds.

He may cost just €25m (£21.5m) if he were to make a move, and this is substantially cheaper than the €40m (£34m) that Nice are demanding for Thuram this summer.

Could Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Having only joined Bayern Munich last summer, Gravenberch hasn’t quite made the impact that was perhaps expected of him throughout his debut season, starting just six matches across all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano stated that talks will take place between Gravenberch and Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel in order to clarify his situation, and that Klopp should get ready to pounce amid the uncertainty over his future.

The Anfield side missed out on signing Jude Bellingham - a transfer target since last summer - as the Englishman joined Real Madrid. However, the 21-year-old is statistically similar to the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Bellingham is the seventh-most comparable player to Gravenberch according to FBref, and it means Klopp could land an ideal alternative should he strike a deal for the “dominant” starlet – as dubbed by his former youth coach, Brian Tevreden.

Former Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart even declared that Gravenberch could be “better than Jude Bellingham”, and this should surely entice Klopp into making a move.

The 19-year-old ranks in the top 10% across Europe’s big five leagues for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.01), progressive passes per 90 (8.18) and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (3.60), exuding attacking qualities from his role in the heart of the midfield.

Gravenberch may not quite be at Bellingham’s level yet, by ranking in the top 23% for progressive passes per 90 (6.40) and the top 27% for touches in the attacking penalty box per 90 (1.84), though he does rank in the top 7% for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.01), matching Bellingham's own rate.

These stats from the Dutchman are made more impressive by his limited game time last season, and if he made the move to the Premier League, there is surely little doubt that he would start more than the paltry six games he did for the Bundesliga champions, thus giving himself a great chance of improving on these metrics.