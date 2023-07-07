The power of social media during a transfer window isn't just helpful for fans tracking their club's transfer targets, it also gives the players a chance to play the role of agent. Or, at the very least, tease a few on-watching supporters.

When there's no football to watch, fans have a tendency to grasp hold of the little details, desperately clutching at straws for something related to the beautiful game, before everyone goes back to normal - or as close as - when the action finally returns. Back to their bizarre pre-match rituals; back to their boos, back to their chants. Back to what normal is in football.

Without that action on the pitch, one social media comment can spark the biggest drama. And that's exactly what Harvey Elliott's comment on Levi Colwill's Instagram post has done.

What's the latest on Levi Colwill?

Colwill enjoyed arguably his best season yet whilst on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, as Roberto de Zerbi's side secured a Europa League place in a historic season for the club.

The 20-year-old played a crucial part for the Seagulls, making 17 appearances in the Premier League - most impressively playing in the 3-0 victory over Arsenal to end their title hopes.

Back at Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the young defender has been linked with a move away from the club. According to The Daily Mail, Brighton were weighing up a £40m offer earlier this summer after seeing a £30m bid rejected, before being told that Colwill is not for sale in the coming months.

Liverpool have also shown their interest in the Chelsea man, according to Football London, but it's looking likely that the Blues will aim to keep hold of the defender this summer, whose contract comes to an end in June 2025.

Given that Pochettino has already seen Kalidou Koulibaly depart in the current window, the Argentine may not be willing to see another central defender go out the exit door, as he looks to rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

What did Harvey Elliott say?

Amid reported interest from Liverpool, Elliott has been quick to tease a potential move on Colwill's Instagram following the England U21s' win over Israel to take them into the U21 Euros final.

The England U21s have enjoyed an incredible tournament so far, keeping a clean sheet in every game to remain unbeaten – which has no doubt helped enhance the Chelsea defender's fastly growing reputation. In their first final since 2009, the young Three Lions will be hoping to seal the ultimate victory and lift the trophy.

The Liverpool midfielder took to the former Brighton loanee's Instagram post to comment: "Let's have a chat."

Letting the speculation spread, Elliott then supposedly deleted the comment, having had his fun.

If Jurgen Klopp and co could pull off a shock transfer for the England U21 star, it certainly would be a major coup for the Reds.

However, as of right now, Colwill's immediate future looks set to remain at Chelsea, who will be aiming to get back into the Premier League's top four next season.