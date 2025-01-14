Liverpool have now held talks over a move for a new striker, who is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Darwin Nunez's future at Liverpool in doubt

Darwin Nunez's time at Anfield looks like it could be coming to an end, with the Reds now looking at potential replacements for the Uruguayan, and Lille striker Jonathan David has been identified as a target for the summer transfer window.

Nunez is now attracting the interest of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, and Arne Slot's side have now turned down a verbal offer of around £70m, with Michael Edwards hoping to hold out for around £75m.

Mohamed Salah is still yet to commit to a new contract at Anfield, meaning Slot may have to refresh his attacking options this month, or in the summer, and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also of interest, with Nunez potentially being used in a swap deal.

Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg has now dropped a new update on a player who could potentially be brought in to replace Nunez, stating Liverpool have taken the first steps towards signing striker Stefanos Tzimas. The Reds held a phone call with FC Nürnberg about a summer deal a few days ago, with the 2. Bundesliga club set to make his loan from PAOK permanent and then sell him on for profit.

They have also made direct contact with Tzimas' camp to discuss a move to Anfield, and Pletttenberg describes the 19-year-old as "one of the brightest forward talents in Greece" in light of his impressive form on loan in Germany this season.

Nürnberg are set to activate a €18m (£15m) buy option in the youngster's contract, and if Slot's side are to win the race for the starlet's signature, it is expected they will need to fork out €25m (£21m) plus add-ons.

Tzimas showing promising signs in Germany

The Greece U21 international is off to a solid start in his first season in Germany, picking up eight goals and two assists in his first 14 outings in the 2. Bundesliga. Scout and writer Jacek Kulig has also been full of praise for the teenager this season, in light of his record in front of goal for PAOK and Nürnberg.

As such, there are promising signs that Tzimas could be a solid long-term signing for Liverpool, but it is likely they will have to bring in another top striker alongside the wonderkid.

It would be a risk to let Nunez leave without bringing in a proven striker at the top level, so they should keep their eye on Victor Osimhen, who has previously been identified as an ideal replacement for the Uruguay international.