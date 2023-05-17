Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool have made an “important” offer to Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news on Mac Allister?

Jurgen Klopp and FSG appear to be making a head start on their summer transfer plans, with Romano previously stating that the manager will play a big role in off-field decisions.

Midfield additions appear to be high up on the club’s transfer agenda, with the likes of Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch linked with moves to Anfield.

There has also been plenty of speculation regarding Mac Allister, with reports previously stating that the Reds are holding back the No.10 shirt for the World Cup winner. There has now been a further update, with those on Merseyside holding talks with the 24-year-old.

Speaking to GiveMeSport regarding Liverpool and Mac Allister, Romano said that the Reds have made an “important” contract offer to the midfielder, presenting their project during transfer conversations.

“They have a chance for sure. They had conversations with Mac Allister. It was a concrete conversation, they offered an important contract. They discussed about the project so they presented their project to Mac Allister.”

Who is Mac Allister?

Mac Allister is primarily a central midfielder who can also play as an attacking or defensive midfielder so should provide plenty of versatility at Anfield, should he make the move north. The Argentine has enjoyed a brilliant season with club and country, winning the World Cup last year and playing a key role in the Seagulls’ push for European football.

As a result, he has recently been hailed by Paul Ince as an "all-round player", with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €16m to a career-high €42m.

As per WhoScored, Mac Allister has been Brighton’s second-best performer with an average match rating of 7.08/10 in the Premier League. That rating is better than any Liverpool midfielder, with only Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold recording better scores. Mac Allister is Brighton’s top scorer and also ranks highly for tackles made per 90, showing why Ince recently hailed him as an all-round midfielder.

It looks as if a deal will be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, however, with the player wanting Champions League football next season and Manchester United also keen, the Reds may find a transfer complex, should they finish outside the top four to their rivals.