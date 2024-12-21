Liverpool are "in the race" to sign an "unbelievable" defender, and talks could be held in the January transfer window, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool keen on a left-back

Having failed to reach his usual heights so far this season, the Reds are looking at finding a replacement for long-serving left-back Andy Robertson, and they have identified a number of targets. Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez are two of the Premier League stars being considered by Arne Slot, in light of their impressive performances in the first half of the season.

Although Robertson is deemed to be an important player, there is a belief that a younger option is required for the future, and Kerkez particularly fits the bill, given that he is just 21 years old.

Two of Slot's main targets are currently plying their trade in the Premier League, but the manager is also looking at options from further afield, with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, who will be a free agent in the summer, under consideration.

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham Hotspur (a) December 22nd Leicester City (h) December 26th West Ham United (a) December 29th Manchester United (h) January 5th Nottingham Forest (a) January 14th

BILD reporter Falk has now provided an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Davies, and he has indicated that a move to Anfield is still a real possibility, despite widespread interest from other clubs.

Falk said: “True: Alphonso Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich. He’s not 100% fixed on Manchester United or Real Madrid. I heard that talks with Bayern, at the moment, are on ice until January.

“His agent, Nick Huoseh, will talk with any interested top club in the new year. When Huoseh is on his tour of England, Liverpool could get a meeting with him. It would be a good club for Davies, of course, given they play a style of football that would suit him. Liverpool, naturally, have a chance.

“I think Manchester United and Real Madrid are more concrete by comparison at this point in time. Bayern are also applying pressure to sign him up to a new contract. They’re still hopeful about making this work. So, Liverpool are still in the race, if they want him.”

Davies impressing for Bayern

The 24-year-old's attacking talents were on display for all to see at the weekend, chipping in with a goal and an assist in Bayern's emphatic 5-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The "unbelievable" left-back is well-known for his talent going forward, but he has also proven his defensive aptitude at times this season, perhaps making him the perfect long-term replacement for Robertson.

It will seemingly be difficult to win the race for Davies' signature, given that a number of top clubs are keen, but his availability on a free transfer at the end of the campaign makes him a very attractive proposition.