Liverpool have set their sights on signing a "sensation" of a defender, with manager Arne Slot said to be a huge admirer, according to a report.

Liverpool transfer news

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Reds continue to be linked with new signings, including Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz and FC Porto right-back Martim Fernandes, who could be brought in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Slot's most pressing concern is likely to be keeping hold of the star players he already has on Merseyside, and there has recently been a positive update regarding the future of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has now dropped a major update, saying: "Talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and the representatives of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to give them new contracts.

"I'm told the dialogue has been very positive and has been moving forward, and been held in a very respectful manner on all sides.

"Liverpool want to do right by the players, but right by the club too. It's been very apparent that Salah and Van Dijk want to stay.

Liverpool keen on Beukema

Although it appears as though Van Dijk could soon sign a new deal at Anfield, that hasn't stopped Liverpool from looking at other centre-backs, and a report from TEAMtalk has now revealed they are interested in signing Bologna's Sam Beukema.

Slot is seemingly a big fan of the 26-year-old, having been described as a long-term admirer, and the manager views him as a potential purchase for the summer of 2025, perhaps because Bologna have no desire to let him leave in January.

The Italian club will demand at least £20m to sanction his departure, amid growing interest from a number of Europe's top clubs. However, the Reds could have the edge in negotiations, as the defender has already admitted he could see himself moving to the club, saying: “I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

If Van Dijk does commit his future to the club, it may be difficult for Beukema to break up the Dutchman's partnership with Ibrahima Konate, but there are signs he could be a quality signing.

The former AZ Alkmaar man was hailed as a "sensation" earlier this season, having cemented himself as a key player for Bologna in both the Serie A and the Champions League, while also captaining the side on two occasions.

The proposed £20m fee seems a little low for a player of the Dutchman's quality, and the fact that Slot is a big fan is a very good sign that he could be a brilliant addition next summer.