Liverpool have now held internal talks over a deal to sign an "underrated" midfielder who has a similar play-style to Toni Kroos, according to a report.

Reds still chasing a midfielder

The Reds missed out on Martin Zubimendi in a well-publicised transfer saga last summer, but their lack of new additions in midfield hasn't hindered them this season, with Ryan Gravenberch stepping up to the plate and becoming a key player.

Arne Slot singled out his compatriot for praise after his performance against Fulham, saying: “Ryan did outstanding again today. Without the ball, he was mostly in our last line, had to play sometimes against a nine, against wingers who are really fast. And with the ball, he came into the midfield. An outstanding performance from him.”

However, the Merseyside club retain an interest in signing a new central midfielder, having identified a range of targets during the January transfer window. In a more attacking role, Rayan Cherki has emerged as an option, with Lyon potentially being forced to cash-in on one of their star players amid the ongoing financial issues at the club.

In terms of defensive targets, Joshua Kimmich was on the Reds' radar in January, given that he is yet to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich, with an initial approach being made.

Kimmich is not the only Bundesliga midfielder being considered, however, with Caught Offside revealing Liverpool have now held internal talks over a deal to sign Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.

Stiller has a tempting €40m (£33m) release clause included in his contract, which is unlikely to be viewed as a major outlay, although the Merseysiders are yet to hold direct talks with the player or his club.

Slot is still yet to make a final decision about who his priority midfield target will be this summer, but the Stuttgart star is certainly on the radar.

Stiller could be a solid addition to Slot's squad

The German's affordable price tag is likely to appeal to Liverpool, and his performances over the past year indicate he could make a real impact at Anfield.

Slot is likely to want a midfielder capable of keeping for Gravenberch's starting spot, and the 23-year-old has some similar qualities to the Dutchman, given that he is an impressive passer of the ball.

The Munich-born maestro ranks in the 97th percentile for progressive passes per 90 over the past year, indicating he is a forward-thinking player, while he also places in the 78th percentile for assists.

French journalist Coralie Salle has described the Bundesliga midfielder as "extremely underrated", while also praising him for his passing ability and likening him to former Real Madrid man Kroos.

Given the level of Stiller's performances in the Bundesliga, it is promising news he is being considered for a summer switch to Anfield, and winning the Premier League would place Liverpool in a very strong position to get a deal done.