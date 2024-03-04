Liverpool have received a major boost in their attempts to sign a "world-class" superstar in the summer transfer window, according to a new update over the weekend.

Liverpool transfer news

This summer promises to be an exciting one at Anfield, as a new manager gets the opportunity to further rebuild an already excellent new-look Reds squad.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has emerged as an option for Liverpool, with the club already scouting him ahead of a potential move at the end of the season. The dazzling winger is enjoying an excellent season at Molineux, getting nine assists in the Premier League to date, which is a tally only matched by Mohamed Salah among the Reds' squad currently.

It does look as though they could target another attacker, even though Jurgen Klopp already has five brilliant options in the final third, and Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo is another who has been linked with a move to Merseyside. He could even be looked at as a long-term replacement for Salah, for whom bids from Saudi Pro League clubs are expected in the summer window.

The signing of a true rising star would be a real statement by Liverpool, however, at a time when the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Salah are all in their 30s, meaning younger alternatives will eventually have to come in.

Liverpool in pole position as target snubs Bayern deal

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool target Jamal Musiala has rejected a £150,000-a-week contract offer from Bayern Munich, acting as a clear boost for the Reds and other suitors. The German star would instead prefer a move to the Premier League this summer, with Liverpool and Manchester City believed to be the clubs in pole position for a deal.

The two rivals have sent scouts to watch him in action, seeing him as a major target, while Chelsea are behind as the third club in the race. The Blues of course had the 21-year-old on their youth books between 2011 and 2019.

League goal contributions this season Appearances Total Jamal Musiala 19 10 (7 goals, 3 assists) Mohamed Salah 21 24 (15 goals, 9 assists) Darwin Nunez 25 17 (10 goals, 7 assists) Diogo Jota 19 12 (9 goals, 3 assists) Luis Diaz 26 9 (6 goals, 3 assists) Cody Gakpo 25 8 (5 goals, 3 assists)

The idea of Musiala in a Liverpool shirt is a mouthwatering one, considering the Bayern maestro is one of the world's most exciting young players currently. He already has 67 goal contributions (40 goals and 27 assists) in 153 appearances for the Bundesliga champions, while former manager Julian Nagelsmann has described him as "world-class".

City clearly have the financial advantage over the Reds, in terms of the wages they could offer the young attacker, but the hope is that he sees the team spirit on show at Anfield currently and looks at Liverpool as more of an appeal, potentially wanting to be one of the stars of the post-Klopp era.

Related 32-year-old star tipped to leave Liverpool with Klopp this summer He's one of three players that could follow the German out of Anfield.

Musiala is capable of flourishing in a central attacking midfield role and out wide, making him a versatile option, and assuming he avoids serious injury, he could develop into one of the finest players on the planet over time, highlighting why Liverpool should give their all to get him.