Highlights Liverpool are reportedly already looking to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.

The Reds have shown strong interest in 17-year-old midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, who is considered one of the most exciting young players in his region.

Hjerto-Dahl would likely join up with the academy initially in January.

Liverpool have made some pretty historic January signings in recent history, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, and Virgil van Dijk all completing moves in the winter transfer window, before going onto enjoy great success for the Reds.

Now, Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already turned his attention to January reinforcements, despite the summer transfer window just coming to a close, and his side's solid start to the Premier League campaign.

So far this season, Liverpool have remained unbeaten, only dropping points on the opening day of the season against Chelsea. Following that disappointing draw, the Reds went onto defeat Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa.

Nonetheless, those at Anfield are still looking to strengthen, particularly when it comes to options for the future, having reportedly joined the race for one particular standout player.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Throughout the summer, Liverpool's midfield rebuild didn't exactly follow the script, having initially welcomed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, before then losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Failed pursuits for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia left the Reds without a defensive midfielder, but the arrival of Wataru Endo and the late signing of Ryan Gravenberch signalled a sigh of relief around Anfield.

Now, according to Tipsbladet, via Sport Witness, Liverpool are among the clubs to show "strong interest" in Tromso IL youngster Jens Hjerto-Dahl, having watched him play for Norway U18's win over Dennmark U18s.

The teenager has been described by Sport Witness as "one of the Nordics’ most exciting players" in what is high-praise for the youngster. As things stand, Hjerto-Dahl will reportedly sign a contract extension until 2027, when he turns 18 on October 31, potentially making any deal for his signature more difficult to negotiate for the likes of Liverpool.

Who is Jens Hjerto-Dahl?

Liverpool already reduced the age of their midfield in the summer transfer window by swapping Henderson, 33, and Fabinho, 29, for Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who are yet to even turn 25-years-old. But, that doesn't mean they haven't got an eye on future talent, and their reported interest in Hjerto-Dahl proves that.

The 17-year-old can play in both central midfield and defensive midfield, and has already made 13 appearances for the Tromso first-team this season, scoring three goals and assisting a further two, for five goal involvements in total. For a player who is yet to turn 18, those numbers show someone who may have the world at his feet before too long.

If he does make the move to Liverpool, then Hjerto-Dahl will need plenty of patience, given the competition for places under Klopp. As proved by 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, however, if a player is talented enough, they will get an opportunity at Liverpool. The Spaniard made four appearances in the Champions League, as well as a further 11 appearances in the Premier League last season, and even managed to get himself a goal along the way.

Hjerto-Dahl may be looking at Bajcetic's path as one he can replicate, if he does get a move to the English giants in January.