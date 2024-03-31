Journalist Rudy Galetti has name-checked an "incredible" player as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool this summer - one who is enjoying an excellent season.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds focused solely on rebuilding their midfield during last summer's transfer window, having had such issues in the middle of the park in 2022/23, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson not the forces they once were. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all came in, and the quartet have made a huge difference for Liverpool this time around, ensuring they are firmly in the Premier League title race.

More signings will be needed this summer, however, to give Jurgen Klopp's replacement the opportunity to bring in the ideal players who can suit his system.

Plenty of players have been linked with moves to Anfield at the end of the season, with Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov seen as a primary target, having enjoyed a fantastic campaign for his current club, scoring in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Another report has claimed that Liverpool have made an improved offer for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as they look to seal an eye-catching piece of business. It could be that the Brazilian is viewed as a successor to Salah on the right-hand side of the Reds' attack, with the Egyptian not certain to remain on Merseyside beyond the summer window.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a number of potential Salah replacements emerge in the coming months, as his future remains up in the air, and one more has been mentioned alongside Rodrygo.

Liverpool want "incredible" Salah replacement

According to Galetti on X, Liverpool see PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko as a strong option to replace Salah, should the winger move on to pastures new amid persistent links to the Saudi Pro League:

"Salah remains one of the main targets for the Saudi League next season. Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are set to increase the pressure for the [Egyptian] in the coming weeks. Liverpool are already following possible replacements: Johan Bakayoko - among others - is on the list."

Bakayoko is an incredibly exciting talent with a big future in the game, registering 14 goal contributions in 22 Eredivisie appearances this season. At just 20 years of age, the Belgian should only become a more prolific supplier of end product as he matures as a player, and he possesses Salah's penchant for cutting onto his left foot from the right wing.

Someone who thinks very highly of Bakayoko as a player is star Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who has described him as "incredible", saying:

"He's understanding the importance of numbers in the game. His assist and goal tallies are increasing, bringing him into the spotlight. I've told him how incredible I find his play, and if he continues merging his creative flair with his scoring record, he's on track to become a top-tier player. His potential knows no bounds. I sincerely think he has what it takes to surpass me in the long run."

Perhaps the ideal outcome would be to see Salah stay put and Bakayoko arrive as his backup this summer, meaning Liverpool have a successor in place who can gradually oust the Reds legend over time as he drifts past his peak.